The dog drama continues.

After Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray denied claims made by left tackle D.J. Humphries that the second-year signal-caller named his new pet after him, the story continues to unfold.

That is because center Mason Cole stated his own intentions and desires to throw name suggestions into the ring. The only issue: he was not asked to do so.

This comes after Cole was asked if Humphries had given him any baby name suggestions for his son, who is set to be born in January. Apparently, it is in Humphries' nature to lend a helping hand.

"No, D.J. hasn't come with baby names," Cole said. "It's coming though, don't worry. I don't doubt that's coming."

The news of Murray's furry friend came as a surprise to Cole, who said he was unaware that his quarterback was adding to the family.

"I didn't know Kyler was getting a dog," he said. "My wife and I are big dog guys, too. We've got two dogs, so I would have loved to put some names in the suggestion box, but I guess I didn't get that text. He never asked me."

At the same time, Cole conceded his knowledge that Murray did not specifically ask for Humphries' dog name ideas — which consisted of Hump Jr., Lil' D.J. and a southern slang variation (Sen-fo) of his jersey number, 74.

"I can't imagine," Cole said.

The original claim Humphries made was: "I found out the other day that he named his dog after me. He really cares about me."

Murray later set the record straight.

"No, my dog's name is Swoosh," he said. "He gave me some recommendations, but I didn't take those at all. I don't know why he came on here and told y'all I was naming my dog after him."

Although they did not have much say in what Murray calls his dog, they were the benefactors of Phat Scooters that Murray purchased for them last season.