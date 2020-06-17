Doggy Dispute: Kyler Murray Not Naming Pet after D.J. Humphries

When Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries spoke with reporters earlier this week, he expressed his excitement for the development of quarterback Kyler Murray and their burgeoning relationship.

He claimed it went as far as Murray naming his new dog after him.

"I found out the other day that he named his dog after me," Humphries said at the time. "He really cares about me. He told me that he was either going to choose (the name) Hump Jr., Lil' DJ or Sen-fo. That's a short, abbreviated Southern way to say 74 (Humphries' jersey number). That was my No. 1 suggestion, but we're waiting to see."

Humphries has not had long to wait and find out. Murray disputed his claims on a videoconference with reporters Wednesday.

"No, my dog's name is Swoosh," he said. "He gave me some recommendations, but I didn't take those at all. I don't know why he came on here and told y'all I was naming my dog after him."

While Murray's new pet will not have Humphries' moniker, it doesn't mean their relationship is not strongly founded. Considering Humphries is the sole protector of Murray's blind side, the bond they form is crucial.

It is relatively commonplace for signal-callers to keep their protectors happy and engaged. Late last season, USA Today conducted a round-up of gifts from quarterbacks to offensive linemen, which included everything from Yeti coolers and barbecue grills, to televisions, scooters and Rolex watches.

Murray gave Phat Scooters to his offensive line teammates last year as a thank-you for their services in their five-win season. He was sacked on 48 occasions losing 309 yards total in 2019, but Murray reiterated Wednesday, "Like I said last year, a lot of those sacks I feel like were on me, so I don't think I'll be putting those guys in that situation too many times anymore."