QB Kyler Murray Donates $25,000 to School Meal Program

Mason Kern

With the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools across the country, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made a direct contribution to combat the fallout of school children who have been left without meals they otherwise would have received.

The second-year signal-caller took to Twitter on Thursday to announce a personal $25,000 donation to GENYOUthNow in its coronavirus relief effort in the form of their Emergency School Nutrition Fund. The program allows school meal programs to continue while schools remain closed through resource compensation and distribution.

Murray is not the only Cardinals player to make a community contribution during the global crisis. Outside linebacker Chandler Jones donated 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, N.Y., newly-acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins donated $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund and the franchise as a whole donated $1 million to the same organization and contributed another $1 million in meals to families in need in the community. The organization also assembled and hosted multiple blood drives at State Farm Stadium. 

For more information on the Emergency School Nutrition Fund or to donate, go to www.genyouthnow.org/donate#.

