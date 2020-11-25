SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Murray Practices Wednesday; All QBs May be Active Sunday

Howard Balzer

As the Cardinals hit the practice field Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, quarterback Kyler Murray was on the field with his teammates and participating in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.

However, at the start of passing drills before the media had to leave, Murray was throwing only short-yardage passes, while backup quarterbacks Chris Streveler and Brett Hundley made the downfield throws that are part of the drill.

When the injury report is distributed later Wednesday afternoon, Murray will be listed as either full participation, limited or not practicing during the “team” portion of practice.

In a conference call with the Patriots media Wednesday morning, when asked his level of concern that Murray will be cleared to play Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We’re going to see today how he progresses. I feel positive, but we want to make sure that he’s feeling able to play his game and play at a high level and do the things that he feels comfortable doing out there. We’ll see how the day goes and kind of take it from there.”

Kingsbury revealed to the Cardinals media Wednesday that there’s a possibility all three quarterbacks might be active this week.

“We definitely discussed it,” he said. “We'll see how this week progresses and see our confidence level in where he's at, but we've definitely had that discussion.”

Streveler has been the No. 2 quarterback all season and Hundley has yet to be active for a game.

Asked about Streveler, Kingbsury told the Patriots media, “Streveler’s been impressive since he got here. His preparation, his attention to detail, the way he attacks every throw in practice and every opportunity he really had in training camp he took advantage of. It was tough for him not having preseason football. I think that would have been really good for him, but we felt like he really played at a high level in practice and proved to us that he can be effective if called upon.”

Naturally, the Cardinals hope that isn’t needed.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Add TE DeValve to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals rounded out their 16-man practice squad Wednesday by signing tight end Seth DeValve.

Mason Kern

Isaiah Simmons' Patience Finally Paying Off

Arizona Cardinals rookie Isaiah Simmons wanted to be a starter early on, but is starting to get his due.

Alex Weiner

Hopkins Latest to Buy Multi-Million Dollar Paradise Valley Mansion

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins follows Kliff Kingsbury, Budda Baker with purchase of multi-million dollar Paradise Valley mansion.

Howard Balzer

Kingsbury-Belichick Chronicles Part I: A Coach's Journey

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gained vital experience learning from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when he was a player.

Mason Kern

Murray Limits Workload Tuesday; Shoulder Feeling 'Fine'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not participate during the open portion of Tuesday's practice and said the team is taking precautions with his shoulder issue.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Place Safety Deionte Thompson on Reserve/COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals added safety Deionte Thompson to reserve/COVID-19 Tuesday, the fourth player placed on the list this season.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Designate DL Allen for Return Amid Several Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive tackle Zach Allen for return from reserve/injured and added five players to the practice squad Tuesday.

Alex Weiner

Belichick: Murray Can Hurt You in a Lot of Ways

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick commented on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals 'Excited' to Sign Domata Peko Sr., Address DL Concerns

In need of healthy players along the defensive line, the Arizona Cardinals signed veteran nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. Monday.

Mason Kern

Corey Peters Donating Turkeys to Families for Thanksgiving

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters continues his work to give back to the community via a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday.

Alex Weiner