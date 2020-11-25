Murray Practices Wednesday; All QBs May be Active Sunday

As the Cardinals hit the practice field Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, quarterback Kyler Murray was on the field with his teammates and participating in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.

However, at the start of passing drills before the media had to leave, Murray was throwing only short-yardage passes, while backup quarterbacks Chris Streveler and Brett Hundley made the downfield throws that are part of the drill.

When the injury report is distributed later Wednesday afternoon, Murray will be listed as either full participation, limited or not practicing during the “team” portion of practice.

In a conference call with the Patriots media Wednesday morning, when asked his level of concern that Murray will be cleared to play Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We’re going to see today how he progresses. I feel positive, but we want to make sure that he’s feeling able to play his game and play at a high level and do the things that he feels comfortable doing out there. We’ll see how the day goes and kind of take it from there.”

Kingsbury revealed to the Cardinals media Wednesday that there’s a possibility all three quarterbacks might be active this week.

“We definitely discussed it,” he said. “We'll see how this week progresses and see our confidence level in where he's at, but we've definitely had that discussion.”

Streveler has been the No. 2 quarterback all season and Hundley has yet to be active for a game.

Asked about Streveler, Kingbsury told the Patriots media, “Streveler’s been impressive since he got here. His preparation, his attention to detail, the way he attacks every throw in practice and every opportunity he really had in training camp he took advantage of. It was tough for him not having preseason football. I think that would have been really good for him, but we felt like he really played at a high level in practice and proved to us that he can be effective if called upon.”

Naturally, the Cardinals hope that isn’t needed.