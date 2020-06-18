AllCardinals
Kyler Murray Knows 'What Type of Dog' DeAndre Hopkins Is

Mason Kern

While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has quarantined in his hometown of Dallas, Tex., he has been obsessed by thoughts of returning to the gridiron. At the forefront of his thinking has been the inevitable pairing with former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals this offseason.

While the two have not coordinated any training time as yet, that could be on the horizon and head coach Kliff Kingsbury and multiple players, including Murray, indicated that some would be meeting up in the near future.

"With DHop, he's arguably the best receiver in the game," Murray told reporters Wednesday via videoconference. "And I'm super excited to have him, as I think everyone that is a part of Arizona Cardinals should be."

After garnering Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season after a five-win inaugural campaign, Murray has a bolstered offense highlighted by Hopkins to target this season. Adding "arguably the best receiver" in the NFL to a corps that already features a veteran and likely future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, as well as a possibly burgeoning star in Christian Kirk, sets the franchise up for a lethal aerial attack in 2020.

As proof, the Cardinals supporting cast was recently ranked the seventh-best in the league, according to Bleacher Report.

As for the elevated expectations that come with an acquisition of Hopkins' stature, Murray played his thoughts close to the vest.

"I don't like to speak on what's going to happen," he said. "So, I get to see him soon and we'll get to work and I'm super excited to get to play with him. Just because I know what type of player he is. I know what type of dog he is and what type of heart he has. So, I'm super excited."

