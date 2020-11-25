Murray Limits Workload Tuesday; Shoulder Feeling 'Fine'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been quick to downplay the apparent shoulder injury he suffered during Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. When he spoke to the media following the team's Tuesday practice, it was more of the same.

"I feel good," Murray said. "Obviously getting banged up a little bit past couple weeks, but today I feel fine. I feel good."

Murray was a non-participant during the open portion of Tuesday's session, but was observed working with a resistance band on the sideline warming up his right arm and throwing over short distances with a member of the team's staff.

Since the Cardinals practiced on Tuesday, there is no official team update on Murray's status. The first injury report of the week will come out Wednesday and the team will not practice Thursday in order to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

"He feels good," Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Monday. "We're going to get him out there tomorrow on the grass and see what all we can do and adjust from there if need be. But talking to him today, I think he feels good about things going into the week."

With the Cardinals on the road to face the New England Patriots this week, Murray has had slightly extra time to recuperate. After playing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Week 10, it was a short turnaround to play the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The team had the subsequent Friday-Sunday off and had its first practice of the week Tuesday.

"Just taking it day by day," Murray said. "Obviously I throw a lot throughout the day, so we're trying to limit those throws and just precautionary take care of my shoulder."

The expectation is that Murray will be available for Sunday's game. However, if there is a setback or if he is not able to perform, the Cardinals have backups Chris Streveler and Brett Hundley on the roster. Streveler has been the top second option this season as Hundley has been inactive for every game.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Murray suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder after Seahawks defensive lineman L.J. Collier sacked him on the second play of the second possession of the game. Murray was subsequently held to just 15 rushing yards the rest of the way, his lowest statistical output on the ground for the season.

"I think probably having a little bit of a banged-up wing there early," Kingsbury said of Murray's limited rushing production. "We wanted to be safe and make sure that moving forward we didn't put him in harms way. And so that was probably more than anything and what I'd say prohibited him from running as much."

During the game, Murray was captured by the game broadcast wincing as he threw on the sideline. He also continuously had the staff place a heating pad on his right shoulder under his pads. The game-time temperature in Seattle was 48 degrees.

"I like to warm it up before I go out there and touch the field," Murray said. "Even if it's mid-game being on the sideline throwing because I usually throw before we go out there just because I got to be ready to make those throws when it's live."

Murray is currently No. 12 in the NFL in passing yards (2,644), No. 11 in passing touchdowns (19), No. 10 in attempts (353), No. 9 in completions (241), tied for No. 5 in most interceptions (8). As a runner, Murray is No. 11 in rushing yards (619) — Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is No. 10 (641), and No. 2 in rushing touchdowns (10).

Asked if he has ever experienced an injury like he is currently dealing with, Murray was non-specific.

"I've had nicks and bruises," he said. "Nothing crazy."