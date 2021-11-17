Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Kyler Murray Feels 'Pretty Close' to Returning

    The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has missed two games with an ankle injury suffered in Week 8.
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took the practice field Wednesday morning and looked much improved from Friday.

    Murray is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two games. There is no definitive answer as to whether his game status will change this week, but Wednesday was a good sign. 

    During footwork drills, his feet were moving quickly and he was able to plant to throw. 

    Murray playing Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks will come down to how close he looks to his normal self and how well he can move to escape pressure. 

    Murray feels like he is getting close, and he was very direct with the media Wednesday. 

    He said if he can go, he will. 

    "It gets better as it goes," Murray said. "I'm, like I said last week, I've made crazy progress. I'm way further along than I thought it would be. I think I'm pretty close."

    Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he liked how Murray moved Wednesday. But, he will make his decision on his quarterback's game status later this week. 

    Murray was a game-day decision each of the past two weeks to no avail. 

    "I've been hopeful each week that he could kind of turn the corner on it," Kingsbury said. "It hasn't yet completely. But hopefully this is the week."

    Murray believes he's past the hump day. 

    A difference this game is that Arizona's bye is next week. 

    So, the decision to sit Murray would allow him an extra week to be full-go for the final stretch. A choice to play him could allow him more recovery time after his return. 

    If Murray is inactive again this Sunday, he will go more than four weeks without in-game action since his injury occurred on a Thursday. 

    "He's worked hard to get back," Kingsbury said. "He's living in the training room. 

    "He's super competitive. But he knows it's a long season. We've got to be smart, but I've been really impressed by the way he's just embraced the rehab process of it. It's not fun, but it's part of it."

    Murray said he does not like being on the sideline and does not get much benefit of watching the game from there. 

    "Being on the sideline for a loss was weird," Murray said. "I kind of felt like, this is what it feels like when things are going bad and I felt like a fan just watching it."

    Kingsbury will continue to evaluate Murray's progress this week ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. 

    © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    Kyler Murray Feels 'Pretty Close' to Returning

