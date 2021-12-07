Kyler Murray 'Felt Good' During Run-Heavy Return to Action

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ran the ball 10 times during his return from an ankle injury.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tested out his ankle pregame Sunday and was ready to go.

He returned against the Chicago Bears after missing a month of game action due to a high-ankle sprain.

On the second offensive play from scrimmage for Arizona, his mobility was tested.

Murray dropped back and soon faced pressure. He scrambled to his left, made a hesitation move and got out of bounds back at the line of scrimmage. He looked like himself, even though the play was negated by a penalty.

"It felt good just to be out there, moving around, being myself," Murray said postgame. "Just playing the game that I love to play with these guys. It was fun. Glad we got the win. It was great to be back."

The Cardinals won 33-22 and Murray had four total touchdowns. But he did not throw the ball much, completing 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards.

Arizona relied on the run in rainy and windy conditions. Its defense helped out with four interceptions, which set up short fields for the offense.

It was like an easing back into it game for Murray as a passer.

"I didn't feel rusty, the weather, it was unfortunate because I didn't get to throw it as much as I would have liked to and get those reps," Murray said. "Another week of practice, and I'll be fine."

The third-year quarterback, though, ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards, both season-highs. Two of his scores were on the ground.

His cuts, acceleration and ability to fake out defenders on the run looked normal for him. During his first touchdown run, he used a pump fake while on the move to force hesitation in the secondary and get more space.

“We felt good about it, but it was more by necessity," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "We were struggling to push the ball down the field at times, so we were trying to create some different things with his legs. He did a good job with that. It was really ‘by any means necessary,’ and we found a way to get it done.”

Murray took what the Bears were giving him.

He said he knew he was fine pregame, which gave him confidence.

The win kept the Cardinals in the top spot in the NFC.

They will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot Monday against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.