Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year despite a five-win campaign, was sacked 48 times last season for 309 lost yards. Entering year two, he has a clearcut agenda for what he wants to improve.

"The next step is improving my dropback game," Murray said. "Which, obviously, was mediocre in a way last season ... I think that's honestly one of the main focal points. But I think a lot of that comes with, obviously reps, time playing with your guys. Especially me, I think we made that stride toward the end of the season. Not taking sacks, throwing the ball away. I think a lot of that has to do with helping us in the dropback game and I feel like once we take that next step we'll be even more dangerous."

Murray has been lauded by teammates and organization members in recent weeks for his desire to improve, even in an offseason filled with upheaval. The strides he took from Week 1 to Week 17 last season were evident by everyone, including himself.

"I think just seeing the defense, seeing the field, recognizing what they were trying to do to me, us," Murray said of his biggest improvements as the year went on. "Beginning of the year, kind of just winging it, not really understanding what they were doing. Things were moving a lot faster than they had before. So, toward the end of the season I could dissect, diagnose things before they happened. And that's where you want to be as a player. The game slowed down for me."

As for the elevated expectations placed on the Cardinals entering the second year with Murray under center and head coach Kliff Kingsbury leading the charge, the signal-caller was sure to note that football games are not won on paper.

"Me personally, I don't really like to speak on what's going to take place," Murray said. "I just like to go out there and perform. The work is being put in by me, and I know a lot of other guys, so when we touch the field it's on us to go prove it. It's on us to go do it. There's really not much to talk about and that's how I feel about things. The media loves to talk and loves to spark stuff up, but at the end of the day, if we don't go perform, then it's on us. If we do go perform, then it's on us. So, that's what we've got to do."

