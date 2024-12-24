Kyler Murray Gets Honest on Connection With Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray believes the connection between he and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. could be better.
He's not wrong in that thinking.
Harrison - the league's No. 4 overall pick in this past draft - has failed to live up to outside expectations through the first 15 games of his career.
The player once promised as a generational game changer has only flashed the potential rather than dominating every Sunday, and though clearly Harrison still has all of the potential in the world, disappointing is the word most often used when summarizing his start in the desert:
"Yeah, we got to get better," said Murray.
"It's not where he wants to be. Not where I want it to be. Not where this team needs it to be. I haven't lost any confidence - excited for these next two weeks."
Numbers-wise, Harrison has had anything but a miserable rookie season, catching 51 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.
However, the near 50% success rate in finding Harrison has been nowhere near ideal.
This is something head coach Jonathan Gannon touched on earlier:
“I know sometimes he hasn’t come down with some 50/50 balls, but he's also come down with some 50/50 balls. That's why they're 50/50 balls. I think he's done a really good job this year of learning and adapting his game, fitting into where he fits into, moving around different spots and making some plays and missing some plays.
"They’re learning experiences for him. This was a good year for him to get under his belt. First year with the quarterback, and there's no doubt that collectively, we have to do a better job. I'm very aware of that. It's not like I just think (that) it is what it is, that's not my mindset. I know the impact that he can have on our team and our offense, and we have to make sure that he hits his ceiling. He'll have some things that he is working on this week that I want to see show up. (Things) that he has to do a better job of. There's a lot of things that I'm working on this week that have to show up.”
So - Cardinals fans wanting more out of Harrison - you're not alone.