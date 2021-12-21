Kyler Murray Gifts Offensive Linemen Luxury Golf Bags for Christmas

When it comes to showing out on Christmas, don't try to beat Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his gifts to those that protect him.

The relationship between a quarterback and his offensive line is a special yet interesting dynamic.

Here's how it works: The five big guys up front protect the passer from a bunch of guys wanting to dirty the quarterback's nice and clean jersey while getting little national recognition.

In return, the quarterback is able to make plays and take all the glory, effectively keeping their offensive linemen out of the spotlight.

With quarterback paydays generally coming at a heavier rate than, say a right guard, it's smart for quarterbacks to keep the guys who helped earn that huge deal happy whenever possible.

Whether that be through food (as a former offensive linemen, I can confirm we love food) or perhaps the occasional gift, the tradition of taking care of your o-line isn't lost on football's highest stage.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in line to become one of the next highest-paid quarterbacks in the league following this season.

Although Murray doesn't yet have the type of money to not even check the banking account before getting an appetizer (perhaps he does), he was able to splurge and furnish each of his offensive linemen with customized golf bags with each individual's name and number, along with custom-fit clubs.

He also showed off his ability to sink putts at the end of the video.

On True Spec Golf's website, normal golf bags run for $300 before taxes and fees. There's no option to customize each bag, which was likely a more expensive option.

Times that by the 10 bags shown in the video on top of custom fitting clubs, and the bill may not be worth mentioning here.

It pays to be good at football, and pays even slightly more to protect Murray in a state where golf is playable on nearly every day of the year.

However, the Cardinals and their fans are hoping those clubs aren't pulled out for use until at least 45 days into 2022.