SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals QB Murray Hopes 'There's No Place Like Home'

Howard Balzer

Might this week’s version of Monday Night Football be a repeat of two years ago?

Well, that might be a tad unlikely, considering that the game played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018, produced 105 points (21 by the defense) and 1,001 points in the Rams’ 54-51 victory.

The quarterbacks, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (478) and Jared Goff of the Rams (413) combined to pass for 891 yards.

Still, the way points are being scored this season in the NFL, don’t be too shocked if quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Andy Dalton put on a show for the national audience on Monday night, the 19th, exactly 700 days since the previous spectacle.

While much of the attention has been on Murray coming home to Dallas to play in AT&T Stadium where he quarterbacked Allen High to three Texas state championships and is 6-0 overall, Dalton was also no slouch in high school. In the Houston area, he lead Katy High to the state finals when he was a senior.

This season, the pinball numbers for the first five weeks (77 games) are through the roof (pardon us for being repetitive!):

--3,958 points, the most ever.

--435 touchdowns, the most ever.

--436 offensive touchdowns, the most ever.

--95.6 passer rating, the highest ever.

--3,626 completions, the most ever.

--66.2 completion percentage, the highest ever.

--272 touchdown passes, the second-most ever.

--3,626 completions, the second-most ever.

--Seven teams are averaging at least 30 points per game, and the Cowboys are third at 32.6.

In a season being played after no on-field work during the offseason and a delayed training camp with no preseason games, it was thought the defenses would be ahead of the offenses.

But that clearly hasn’t been the case.

In the 77 games played, the winning team has scored 30 or more points 50 times and in 14 of those games the losing team also scored at last 30.

What’s truly notable and is driving the numbers up is the success road teams are having. Nearly half (36) of the games have been won by the road team and in 24 of those games, the winner scored at least 30 points.

Playing in mostly empty stadiums without crowd noise is a different world for visiting offenses and during preparation no time has to be spent on practicing silent counts or being distracted by piped-in noise to duplicate what it will be like on game day.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Thursday, “Playing this last week in New York, literally there was nobody in the stands. And the communication is very easy. It's really no home-field advantage when you're playing in a situation like that.”

Fitzgerald said playing in Dallas with some fans “will be different and crowd noise could potentially play a factor,” but Murray acknowledged it won’t “be rockin'.”

While Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes the lack of a true offseason affected defenses in being able to prepare for “all the different formations and offenses,” he acknowledged that the lack of crowd noise is the “biggest component” of the offensive explosion.

He said, “Especially with veteran quarterbacks. I know with Dak (Prescott) and Andy just having no threat to their ability to communicate on the film and I think it holds true. If you look around the league, offenses that have played some football together and have the ability to communicate the same week in and week out; that's a huge advantage for the offense.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury agreed with McCarthy’s point about defenses, noting that “without an offseason. preseason, defensively they're playing catch-up a little bit. And I think you will see that come back down to earth some as the season goes on.”

Still, he is on board with offenses being more productive because of the lack of crowd noise.

Kingsbury said, “I do think it benefits all offenses, to be able to go on your audible snap count on the road in some of these really tough places to play, I think helps the offense and I think statistically it shows.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Hope to Have OLBs Kennard, Fitts, Gardeck Monday Night

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck upgraded to limited on Friday injury report.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Allowed to Host 1,200 Fans Next Home Game

Limited number of season-ticket holders will be able to attend the Arizona Cardinals next hiome game on Oct. 25 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Announce Signing of OLB Isaiah Irving

The Arizona Cardinals added outside linebacker Isaiah Irving in a move correlating with placing Chandler Jones on reserve/injured.

Alex Weiner

My Take: Replacing Chandler Jones Will Take a Village

Arizona Cardinals look for the group to make up for the absence of injured All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

OLBs Gardeck, Fitts; G Sweezy, NT Rashard Lawrence Miss Thursday Practice

Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot), Kylie Fitts (hamstring) miss practice Thursday.

Howard Balzer

Amukamara Signing a Full-Circle Moment for Fitzgerald, Peterson

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald and CB Patrick Peterson have a longstanding relationship with CB Prince Amukamara, who the team signed Tuesday.

Mason Kern

Offense Needs Surge After Losing 'Generational' Chandler Jones

The Arizona Cardinals will need to produce more effectively on offense to make up for the loss of defensive production from OLB Chandler Jones (biceps) for the season.

Mason Kern

by

OralKing

G Justin Murray May Start on Monday Night Primetime

Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Murray might be in line for a starting spot Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Howard Balzer

Report: Cardinals Signing OLB Isaiah Irving to Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing outside linebacker Isaiah Irving to the active roster off the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

Mason Kern

Jalen Thompson, Devon Kennard Return to Practice Wednesday

Safety Jalen Thompson and outside linebacker Devon Kennard returned to practice for the Arizona Cardinals; other observations from the session.

Alex Weiner