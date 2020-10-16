Might this week’s version of Monday Night Football be a repeat of two years ago?

Well, that might be a tad unlikely, considering that the game played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018, produced 105 points (21 by the defense) and 1,001 points in the Rams’ 54-51 victory.

The quarterbacks, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (478) and Jared Goff of the Rams (413) combined to pass for 891 yards.

Still, the way points are being scored this season in the NFL, don’t be too shocked if quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Andy Dalton put on a show for the national audience on Monday night, the 19th, exactly 700 days since the previous spectacle.

While much of the attention has been on Murray coming home to Dallas to play in AT & T Stadium where he quarterbacked Allen High to three Texas state championships and is 6-0 overall, Dalton was also no slouch in high school. In the Houston area, he lead Katy High to the state finals when he was a senior.

This season, the pinball numbers for the first five weeks (77 games) are through the roof (pardon us for being repetitive!):

--3,958 points, the most ever.

--435 touchdowns, the most ever.

--436 offensive touchdowns, the most ever.

--95.6 passer rating, the highest ever.

--3,626 completions, the most ever.

--66.2 completion percentage, the highest ever.

--272 touchdown passes, the second-most ever.

--3,626 completions, the second-most ever.

--Seven teams are averaging at least 30 points per game, and the Cowboys are third at 32.6.

In a season being played after no on-field work during the offseason and a delayed training camp with no preseason games, it was thought the defenses would be ahead of the offenses.

But that clearly hasn’t been the case.

In the 77 games played, the winning team has scored 30 or more points 50 times and in 14 of those games the losing team also scored at last 30.

What’s truly notable and is driving the numbers up is the success road teams are having. Nearly half (36) of the games have been won by the road team and in 24 of those games, the winner scored at least 30 points.

Playing in mostly empty stadiums without crowd noise is a different world for visiting offenses and during preparation no time has to be spent on practicing silent counts or being distracted by piped-in noise to duplicate what it will be like on game day.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Thursday, “Playing this last week in New York, literally there was nobody in the stands. And the communication is very easy. It's really no home-field advantage when you're playing in a situation like that.”

Fitzgerald said playing in Dallas with some fans “will be different and crowd noise could potentially play a factor,” but Murray acknowledged it won’t “be rockin'.”

While Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes the lack of a true offseason affected defenses in being able to prepare for “all the different formations and offenses,” he acknowledged that the lack of crowd noise is the “biggest component” of the offensive explosion.

He said, “Especially with veteran quarterbacks. I know with Dak (Prescott) and Andy just having no threat to their ability to communicate on the film and I think it holds true. If you look around the league, offenses that have played some football together and have the ability to communicate the same week in and week out; that's a huge advantage for the offense.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury agreed with McCarthy’s point about defenses, noting that “without an offseason. preseason, defensively they're playing catch-up a little bit. And I think you will see that come back down to earth some as the season goes on.”

Still, he is on board with offenses being more productive because of the lack of crowd noise.

Kingsbury said, “I do think it benefits all offenses, to be able to go on your audible snap count on the road in some of these really tough places to play, I think helps the offense and I think statistically it shows.”