Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show where he shed some light on the current contract negotiations with Kyler Murray.

The ongoing contract drama between the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray continued this week when Murray was missing from the team's voluntary Organized Team Activities.

Despite the absence of his quarterback, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is confident that Murray will be leading the team come September. On Wednesday, Keim was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show where he was questioned about where the negotiations stand with Murray.

“He is our future,” Keim said. “ We feel that way strongly and I feel that we will be able to get something done this summer.”

The Cardinals picked up their star quarterback's fifth-year option in late April, solidifying that Murray is under contract through 2023. That was a fact not lost on Keim who explained that much of the delay in signing Murray is timing.

Keim admitted that the Scouting Combine, the NFL Draft, and free agency take up a large amount of time and prioritizing these factors is a reason that he believes the deal will come during the summer.

The sentiment is shared by Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. When asked on Monday if he anticipates Murray being at mandatory minicamp he said, “I do.”

Murray is represented by Erik Burkhardt. In a statement released in late February by Burkhardt, the agent explained that his client is looking for “long term stability” in order to compete at the highest level. Keim spoke about what negotiations are like with an agent.

“I say when the negotiations ramp up, you talk on a daily basis back and forth,” Keim said on the show. “I have a good relationship with his agent Erik Burkhardt. He also represents Kliff which is a bit unusual I know.”

That can lead to some uncomfortable timing. Days after Burkhardt released a statement pleading for the Cardinals to extend Murray, Kingsbury was extended through 2027.

Since the Cardinals drafted Murray with the first pick in the 2019 draft, the team has seen steady improvement. In his first season, the Cardinals were 5-10-1 team and followed it up with an 8-8 record in 2020.

Last season, Murray and the Cardinals burst out to a 7-0 record before dropping six of the final 10 games to finish 11-6. The season ended in a blowout to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Murray's leadership has been called into question throughout his time with Arizona, but especially in the months since he has requested a contract extension. But Keim made note of how hard Murray works with the team and with the general manager.

“He is a football junkie . . . he loves watching film with players. He’ll shoot me texts before the draft or we’ll talk about guys that he likes.” Keim said. “To me the great ones, the guys who have really bought in, really have that mindset they want to have other good players around them, they want to build something special and again I think he’s that kind of guy.”

The Cardinals quarterback was no doubt recommending players to Keim during this year's draft and Keim may have delivered on Murray's wish list when he traded this year's first-round pick for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood” Brown.

The newest Cardinals wide receiver spent three seasons with the Ravens, but while at Oklahoma, Brown was catching passes from his good friend, Murray.

The trade was a well-kept secret in part to just a few people knowing of the deal. Adding Brown to the roster was not only due to wanting to grab another player who could take the top of defenses but pair him up with Murray, Keim said.

Other Notes from the Podcast

--Keim spoke about his philosophy of building through the draft or signing veteran players. Keim said that drafting is mainly forecasting while you don’t have to forecast for a player like J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins or Chandler Jones.

--During the show, Keim gave insight into how he is looking at wide receiver and cornerback values in the draft. He sees that wide receivers will continue to be drafted high in the first round in order for teams to stock up on high-end pass-catching talent. The same goes for cornerbacks, where there is less of a talent pool but are needed to counteract teams with multiple receiving weapons.

--Keim asked McAfee, who is associated with the WWE, to help set up a cage match with Burkhardt. McAfee was confident Keim would come out victorious.