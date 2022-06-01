Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals on the practice field Wednesday at OTAs.

The Arizona Cardinals had a nearly complete offense to start the second session of voluntary OTAs led by quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray did not participate during open practice last week, but took the field for stretching and drills Wednesday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum told reporters Murray also led a film session of 7-on-7s right after practice.

"It was good to have him, and we've been in constant communication," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice. "So, we'll just kind of take it one day at a time."

Kingsbury said Murray looked strong on Wednesday, that Cardinals strength coach Buddy Morris has been in communication with the quarterback's trainer in Dallas.

"We knew what he's been doing, but he looks like he's been working hard," Kingsbury added.

Murray is seeking a contract extension this offseason, but the Cardinals did not anticipate a holdout situation. Murray confirmed that by showing up Wednesday and spending time with his old and new teammates.

Kingsbury said he knew Murray was going to participate.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore said Wednesday was exciting to have Murray on the field and Kingsbury calling the plays.

For Kingsbury, seeing Murray and several other starters like wide receiver Hollywood Brown, tackles D.J. Humphries and Beachum plus running back James Conner back on the field for a normal day of OTAs painted a picture of what the offense will look like.

"That's been fantastic," Kingsbury said.

"I mean, the work we've gotten has been better than what we've had the last few years. We've been able to really tweak some different things offensively, defensively, put in some more ideas, instead of just getting to training camp and seeing it for the first time. So to be able to actually see it on the grass, some of that stuff has been a lot of fun."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and center Rodney Hudson were the two Cardinals projected starters who were not on the field during the open part of practice Wednesday.

The Cardinals have two more days of OTAs this week on Thursday and Friday, while their next sessions are June 6-9 followed by the mandatory minicamp June 14-16.