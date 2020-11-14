The last two games at State Farm Stadium have produced 136 points coupled with 1,571 yards and 13 combined passing and rushing touchdowns by quarterbacks: Arizona's Kyler Murray, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Frankly, it will be shocking if Sunday doesn’t result in more of the same from Murray and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

In Arizona’s Week 7 37-34 overtime win over the Seahawks, Murray completed 34-of-48 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 67 yards on 14 attempts and a score. Wilson was 33 for 50 posting 388 yards and three scoring passes to go with six rushes for 84 yards.

In last week’s 34-31 loss to the Dolphins, Murray completed 21-of-26 passes for 283 yards with another three touchdown passes and added 11 runs for 106 yards and a score. Tagovailoa was 20 for 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards on seven carries.

That’s 1,279 passing yards in the two games with 643 from Murray on 55-of-74 attempts (74.3 percent).

Meanwhile, in his last three games, Allen has completed 72-of-99 passes for 876 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 98 yards on 28 attempts. The Bills have won all three games, although the first two were struggles, defeating the Jets 18-10 in Week 7 and the Patriots 24-21. Against New England, Allen was 11 for 18 for 154 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Last week, however, he passed for 415 yards (31-of-38) and three touchdowns in Buffalo’s 44-34 win over Seattle.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury realizes what his defense will be up against Sunday.

“I've known (Bills offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll a long time," he said. "Back since the Patriot days, I always thought he was a tremendous offensive mind and has had great success, whether it was college or the NFL, calling plays. He's creative and does a tremendous job. And (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey has done a great job developing Josh.

“Josh is as talented a player as you'll see when you're talking about arm strength and athleticism and escape and move and make plays. He was awesome last Sunday and you watch that Seattle game, the ball hardly touched the ground. He’s had a great year, so it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us.”

Echoed defensive coordinator Vance Joseph: “Allen's a tough out. As you watch him grow as a quarterback and you watch him scramble, he's a big man (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) and he can really run. He's very poised in chaos, so he's not panicking, his eyes are downfield and he's making big plays on the move, which which makes him dangerous.”

The NFL Draft has always been a classic “what-if?” process. In 2018, Cleveland’s quarterback Baker Mayfield went off the board first overall and quarterback Sam Darnold was selected by the Jets with the third pick. Four selections later, the Bills traded from their No. 12 slot and picked Allen. At No. 10, Cardinals fans don’t have to be reminded that Josh Rosen — who now resides on Tampa Bay's practice squad — was their choice.

Would Allen have come to Arizona if he was still available? And if he had, would the Cardinals have avoided ending up with the first overall draft choice? Would then-head coach Steve Wilks not have been fired, which led to the hiring of Kingsbury and the eventual selection of Murray, who eschewed baseball? Unanswerable questions, of course, but it’s fun playing the “what-if?” game.

With Allen coming to Glendale Sunday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked where Allen was on his draft board. Naturally, Keim wouldn’t specifically answer, but did say, “I won't tell you where, but he was high. I mean, he is a physical freak (with) his ability to throw the ball with that type of velocity.”

Keim then told The Doug & Wolf Show a story of watching Allen play for Wyoming against Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Dec. 22, 2017. It was game the Cowboys won, 37-14.

Keim recalled, (Owner) Michael Bidwill and I flew up and I was sitting beside (Denver Broncos general manager) John Elway in the suite. And Wyoming was going in, let's say on the plus-40. (Good memory, Steve, it was the 45). And he dropped back and he threw a laser and I'm telling you right now it looks like it took off like a rocket and he threw the ball on a rope. (Forty-five) yards, touchdown. And John Elway looked at me and said, ‘Holy bleep.’ (Keim actually said bleep).

“And I thought to myself, John Elway said that from the guy who is the king of throwing lasers. So it was interesting, but he (Allen) certainly caught our eye that day.”

Keim can only hope there aren’t too many lasers Sunday.

To give a snapshot of what Murray and Allen are accomplishing, the NFL previewed Sunday’s game with the headline, “Dual-Threat in the Desert.”

*Murray enters Week 10 with 2,130 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes, while leading all quarterbacks with 543 rushing yards and tying for the lead among quarterbacks with eight rushing touchdowns. Last week, he became the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in consecutive games.

With a rushing touchdown on Sunday against Buffalo, Murray will become the fourth quarterback with a rushing touchdown in at least five consecutive games in NFL history.

The quarterbacks with the most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in NFL history: Johnny Lujack, Chicago Bears, 1950, 6; Tobin Rote, Green Bay, 1956, 5; Dutch Clark (HOF), Detroit, 1936, 5; Kyler Murray, Arizona, 2020, 4

Murray has totaled 5,852 passing yards and 1,087 rushing yards in 24 career games. With 148 passing yards on Sunday, he will become the second quarterback with at least 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first 25 career games in NFL history, joining Cam Newton (6,194 passing yards, 1,060 rushing yards).

Last week, Allen passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 138.5 passer rating and added a rushing touchdown. It marked his fourth career game with at least three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, tied with Jack Kemp for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history.

Allen has 19 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns this season. In 2019, Allen had 20 touchdown passes, while leading all quarterbacks with nine rushing touchdowns. With a touchdown pass on Sunday against Arizona, Allen will become the third player with at least 20 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons in league history, joining Dak Prescott (three consecutive seasons) and Deshaun Watson (two).

Let the duel begin.