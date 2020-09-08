Back in early August, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins told reporters that his "expectation" was to become "best friends" with the franchise's second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

It is an important initiative for Hopkins, specifically, considering the inconsistency he has experienced at the position in Houston. In his eight-year career, Hopkins has only played with the same signal-caller for more than one season one time, with Deshaun Watson. In that time, Hopkins caught passes from 10 different starting quarterbacks since 2013: Matt Schaub; Case Keenum; Ryan Fitzpatrick; Ryan Mallett; Brian Hoyer; T.J. Yates; Brandon Weeden; Brock Osweiler; Tom Savage; Watson; A.J. McCarron.

It is part of the reason Hopkins said he wanted to remain in Arizona for the next five years, a product of the record contract extension he negotiated "90 percent" by himself and signed Tuesday. The Cardinals drafted Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and he won Offensive Rookie of the Year to back it up. Still under his rookie deal, Murray is the bonafide face of the organization's future and Hopkins felt secure enough to solidify himself in that picture frame.

"I wanted to stay on this team for five years, first and foremost, because I've never had more than two years with one quarterback in my eight years of playing football," Hopkins told reporters Tuesday. "Being able to build a relationship with the quarterback, sky's the limit of what I feel like I can do. I've always had a rotation of quarterbacks besides when Deshaun Watson came and we spent two years together. The records that him and I broke together and the wins that we brought to the organization; it was something that the organization hadn't done yet.

"Being able to be with a quarterback that I know is the future of this organization for five years and having offseasons and building, it's exciting. This organization is great. The players that they have on this team, (cornerback) Patrick Peterson, (outside linebacker) Chandler (Jones), young guys like (inside linebacker) Isaiah (Simmons), it's on the up and up. Just walking around the locker room you can tell."

Although terms of Hopkins' extension were not disclosed, reports peg the figure as the highest non-quarterback contract in league history, with an average per-year value of $27.25 million in new money. The total value of the two-year extension is reportedly $54.5 million that includes $42.75 million guaranteed at signing, of which $27.5 million is a signing bonus.

Added to the three years on the contract that came with him from Houston, the deal keeps Hopkins under contract through 2024. Hopkins carried $39.15 million with non-guaranteed base salaries of $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $13.915 million from his three previous years with the Texans.

When the Cardinals traded for Hopkins in March, many considered it a steal. They shed the massive contract of running back David Johnson and did not have to give up a first-round pick while doing so. Fast froward to September and all three parties involved are seemingly happy with the results.

"I think, obviously, me being a top receiver, I'm pretty sure a lot of teams wanted me," Hopkins said. "But I think I wanted the Cardinals just as much as they wanted me, so I think it's a perfect match. And this organization and what they're doing, I wouldn't ask to be anywhere else in any other position. Being with a young quarterback that's great, offensive line, a couple running backs that's great and a defense that's just as good. I think it's a perfect match for myself and this organization."

Added Cardinals general manager Steve Keim Tuesday: Since the day we traded for DeAndre Hopkins, it was our goal all along to get him extended. Today's signing is extremely exciting for us ... Both sides remained positive with one common goal in mind and that was to get an extension that not only addressed his needs, but also gave us the flexibility moving forward to continue to sign our core players and keep sustainable success. It's been a lot of fun. It's been challenging at times. COVID(-19) certainly [presented] some obstacles for us in terms of timing, but we couldn't be more excited, again, to have DeAndre under contract for five more years."

With contract talks in the rear-view mirror, Hopkins can turn his entire attention on continuing to forge a deep relationship with Murray, with hopes of it evolving into elements bigger than football. Being able to develop alongside each other for more than one season will go a long way into making those aspirations a reality.

"Having Kyler around and this being my first year here, just being around him is contagious," Hopkins said. "The way he plays and and the will that he has to do whatever it takes to win, it definitely spreads throughout the locker room, not just in the offense."