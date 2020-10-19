Kyler Murray Evolves from Friday Night Lights to Monday Night Football

The storylines have been plentiful as this week’s edition of Monday Night Football approached.

Homecomings. Injuries. Sack dances.

All the chatter almost took away the emphasis from one simple reality: There’s a game to be played in AT & T Stadium, one that’s obviously important to both teams even with 10 games still to be played once the final seconds tick off the clock Monday evening.

For the Cardinals, virtually all the talk during the previous week was how the game against the Jets was a “must-win.” While that phrase hasn’t been uttered this past week as the discussion centered around quarterback Kyler Murray returning home to the Dallas-area and how the team will survive without outside linebacker Chandler Jones, the outcome is no less important ... for both teams.

A Cardinals victory would tie them for second place in the NFC West with the Rams, who lost to the 49ers Sunday night. It would also put the team in a group of only six NFC teams with at least four victories. The other four are Seattle, 5-0; Chicago, 5-1; Green Bay, 4-1; and Tampa Bay 4-2.

A loss, however, would drop the Cardinals into a tie with the 49ers at 3-3 in their division.

From the Dallas perspective, even a loss would stunningly still have them atop the NFC East with a 2-4 record, better than second-place Philadelphia at 1-4-1. Absurdly, the 1-5 Washington Football Team and the New York Giants would only be one game behind the Cowboys.

Dallas was temporarily shattered by the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott for the season during last week’s win over the Giants, but backup Andy Dalton came off the bench and led them to the game-winning field goal.

Monday night, Dalton will commandeer an offense that is light years better than any group the Cardinals have played this season.

That will put the pressure squarely on a defense without Jones that will be tasked with stopping running back Ezekiel Elliott and finding a way to pressure Dalton so he doesn’t have all night to find wideoouts Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb, who was Murray’s college teammate at Oklahoma.

In Sunday’s 12 games, this season’s trends continued as five road teams won and seven winners managed 30 points or more.

The Cowboys, after allowing 20 points to the Rams in Week 1, have watched the scoreboard go wild in the last four games, giving up 39, 38, 49 and 34 for a total of 160. Dallas has scored 146 in those games.

Both teams have issues on the offensive line. The Cowboys are without tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, while the status of Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries won’t be known to the outside world until 90 minutes before kickoff.

Humphries suddenly showed up on the injury report Saturday with a back injury, which for now only the team knows the extent of the problem.

Even if Humphries is active, it will still likely force the Cardinals to have an extra tackle (rookie third-round pick Josh Jones or Josh Miles) available in case he experiences problems during the game. Humphries playing would also mean the plan to have Justin Murray be at right guard in place of the injured J.R. Sweezy would be implemented.

If Humphries is inactive, there are several potential scenarios for how the unit will look when the game begins, with the only sure thing being Justin Pugh at left guard and Mason Cole at center.

None are ideal.

Behind Curtain No. 1: LT Josh Jones, RG Justin Murray, RT Kelvin Beachum.

Behind Curtain No. 2: LT Justin Murray, RG Max Garcia, RT Kelvin Beachum.

Behind Curtain No. 3: LT Kelvin Beachum, RG Max Garcia, RT Justin Murray.

Curtains 1 and 2 have relative stability at right guard and right tackle, but feature large question marks at left tackle.

Curtain 3 has the most shifting of personnel from the first five games, but also puts Beachum where he played virtually his entire career before signing with the Cardinals in July and Murray where he started 12 games last season.

However the line is aligned, they will have to set the tone for the Cardinals from the outset to do what teams have done against Dallas to the tune of 404.4 yards per game. The Cowboys have been outscored 57-26 in the first quarter while the Cardinals have barely won the opening 15 minutes, 35-27.

From the jump, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray need to be laser-focused on the job at hand under the Monday night lights, putting those memories of Friday Night Lights in the distant rearview mirror.