Kyler Murray Inducing 'Anxiety' with Dual-Threat Ability

If not for two kneel-downs at the end of the game, which the NFL really should not include in a player’s statistics, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would have had a 100-yard rushing day Sunday against the 49ers.

Hall of Fame quarterback Charley Trippi is the only Arizona quarterback to achieve the feat, doing so in 1951.

Of course, Murray will accept the 91-yard performance because it came in an opening-week victory against a San Francisco team that swept the Cardinals in two meetings last year.

Defending Murray is a nightmare for defenses, as he is able to avoid big hits because of his savvy and instincts. That can also lead to penalties when he gives himself up and defenders are lost in no-man’s land.

That happened twice against the 49ers, leading to 30 added yards in penalties. The first moved the ball from the Cardinals’ own 12-yard line to the 38 after an 11-yard run and while the possession ended in a punt, it helped flip field position and the 49ers started their next series from the 7-yard-line.

A crucial penalty on defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. came in the fourth quarter when Murray ran for eight yards and the penalty moved the ball to the 49ers 48-yard-line. Seven snaps later, Murray scored on a 22-yard scramble to give the Cardinals their first lead of the season, 17-13.

Running back Chase Edmonds said, “The best compliment I can give Kyler’s running ability is that he knows how to not take hits. He does a great job of protecting himself. And if we can just continue to build on that, it’s going to create more problems when defenses are coming in to game-plan us.”

Added head coach Kliff Kingsbury: “For him, it's instinctual and it's been practiced for however many years he's played football. He's been the smallest guy on the field, so he's learned self-preservation at a level that I've never seen on a football field. His ability to feel things, get down and protect himself is really unique, but it's been practiced his entire football career and he takes pride in that and making sure he can get what he gets, (then) gets down and he knows how valuable he's been to his team over his football career and he can't take any extra hits.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera knows what his Football Team will face this week against a dynamic Murray, but he did take exception to the borderline penalties called on the 49ers, especially one that came when Murray gave himself up by diving head-first.

“I disagree with those penalties,” Rivera said via conference call Wednesday. “He slid head-first and that defender was trying to miss him. I get it; we want to protect quarterbacks. As far as I'm concerned, I'm not sure I agree with that. I struggle with that. But the problem he creates is that you come through and you think you have a shot at him and all of a sudden with his athleticism he makes you miss. Now he's on the edge extending a play. If he tucks and runs, he's going to get positive yardage. If he extends the play, he's going to throw the ball downfield and get positive yardage.”

Rivera did admit that having Murray on tap "gives me anxiety."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a lot to say about Murray Monday when asked about defending mobile quarterbacks like the Cardinals shot-caller and Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who they play four games against during the season.

“That's always a challenge,” Shanahan said. “It's a challenge with all mobile quarterbacks. I thought there were a number of times [Sunday] that when he did break out of the pocket, we were able to contain him pretty well. The worst one was the third-and-long, where we didn't stay in our lanes very well. We got up the field too much. I think it was the third-and-17 (Murray ran for 35 yards on that play) and he broke to the left and we have too many guys in coverage. That was one we were very undisciplined on. Besides that, I thought we handled him decent until it started to break towards the end.

“He's going to get his yards scrambling. Unfortunately, we had two personal fouls, so you end up giving him 18 more plays on the day, which is way too many more opportunities. Then we got a blitz and when we blitzed, we got aggressive, which I'm glad we did, but he got through there. When that happens, he ran for a touchdown. I would like to not have given those 18 more tries. When he slides, we can't touch him. That's part of it. When he dives, we can't touch him either. I know they're not the most aggressive fouls and they frustrate everybody, but it is the letter of the law and that is the rule and it kept them on the field. It's hard enough to do that; we can't give them free first downs.”

Shanahan talked about how difficult it is for defensive players who are running full speed to pull up and prevent themselves from hitting a diving quarterback.

He said, “It's borderline impossible, but it's just part of this day and age of football. I get it. You’ve got to protect everyone's head. You’ve got to protect quarterbacks first and foremost. I think the harder thing is when a quarterback slides or dives; that's declaring yourself down, which makes it a lot harder for guys because when you dive, you're gaining a lot more yards than sliding backwards. They always spot it where the ball is, so guys are going full speed. Now when they slide, you should be able to get off them without touching them. Sometimes when they go forward, you can't tell the difference between running forward or diving forward. That is almost impossible.

“It's a lot harder to not touch the guys. Now, what Kerry did do a really good job of when he was running to him and he dove, he tried not to land on him. He tried to get off him as well. You could tell his intent was not even close to try to hurt the guy. He's just trying to get there and stop him from running for a hundred more yards, but it makes it hard and that's part of this league and that's part of the advantage running quarterbacks have. That's just what it is. Every team's going to have to deal with that.”

Which is good news for the Cardinals.