While the NFL prepares for a season amidst the obstacles created by the global coronavirus pandemic, athletes are also dealing with the adversities created by race issues that have been exacerbated by movements stemming from the May 25 killing of George Floyd.

Multiple Arizona Cardinals players have been outspoken, voicing their opinions on the state of racial prejudice in America and their own experiences. The current issues have brought spotlight back to the protests former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick initiated by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

On Wednesday, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray confirmed he will be taking a knee while the anthem plays.

"I'll be kneeling," Murray said. "I stand for what's right and that's the bottom line. I call it like I see it. What's been going on is completely wrong. I'll definitely be taking a knee."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has voiced previously that the organization will be supportive of whatever decisions players make in regards to peacefully publicizing their views.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries said the team will likely lean on its core veteran leadership council, consisting of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and nose tackle Corey Peters, for guidance on how to navigate the situation.

"It's refreshing to know that I play for an organization that is going to support my decision whichever way we decide to go," Humphries said.

Fitzgerald was more noncommittal when broached about the subject.

"For kneeling , I have no idea," he said. "Our first game is not until August, so that's a long time. I think there will be players that will kneel, there will be players that will stand and we'll deal with it accordingly when that time comes."

Murray was more candid. He said his mind is made up and that the decision is a rather simple one, considering his feelings on supporting what is virtually moral and good. He said that he, personally, has not experienced police brutality, but that he recognizes the prevalence of the issues running rampant in the country.

"At the end of the day, now, I feel like there is change coming," Murray said. "I feel like, me especially, I stand for what's right. I always have. Regardless of my skin color, if it's right, it's right. If it's wrong, it's wrong. It's not hard to see. What's been happening is definitely wrong. There's no question what I'll be doing, as far as kneeling. I'm with what's right and I always will be.

"I feel like, now more than ever, people can say what they want to say. Before what we saw with (Floyd's) death, we had to beat around the bush and straddle the line and say the politically correct thing. Now, I feel like holding everybody accountable, saying what's on your chest, saying what's on your mind, I think that's the best thing for the world, to be honest. Now, people realize the effect that everything that's been going on in the black community, it's been going on for hundreds of years. And everybody knows it, but it's a deal we just look past and act like it wasn't there. There's always been this elephant in the room."