'Must-Win': Murray, Fitzgerald Not Hedging Importance of Jets Game

At the quarter-pole of the 2020 season, nothing has changed the narrative that the NFC West is the best division in the NFL, although the AFC North and NFC North are also staking claims.

Through four games, the NFC West is the only division with no teams under .500. Seattle is 4-0, the L.A. Rams 3-1 and the Cardinals and San Francisco 2-2.

Those four teams have won 11 combined games, the most for a division in the entire league. The AFC North, with three teams claiming three wins, has won 10 and the Pittsburgh Steelers have played only three games because of last Sunday’s postponement against the Tennessee Titans. The NFC North has won a total of nine.

The quality of the NFC West makes the Cardinals’ game Sunday against the Jets even more important so they can keep pace with everyone else, especially considering the opponents this week.

Including the Jets, the NFC West’s four games are against teams with a combined record of 3-13. The Jets, of course, are 0-4, while Minnesota, Miami and Washington are 1-3. The Vikings play at Seattle and the Dolphins are at San Francisco, while Washington hosts the Rams. The Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks are all seven-point favorites while the 49ers are favored by nine points.

When quarterback Kyler Murray was asked Wednesday if he believes there’s such a thing as a must-win game in Week 5, he said, “That's how I view it. I view every game as a must-win. That's my mindset, but I can't speak for everybody else.”

Count wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as one who agrees as he noted the overall quality of the division.

Fitzgerald said, “Look at the leaders in our division. Seattle's 4-0 right now and they're rolling. We have to be able to find a way to get back on the right track. We got another road game going across three time zones to play. And we got to find a way to put four quarters of good football together in all three phases. And it's as simple as that. We need to be able to keep pace with the Rams and the other teams who are playing really good in our division.”

So, what is it, Larry?

He said, “It is definitely a must-win.”