Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald Seek Milestones in Week 15

Call this look at the numbers a mixture of the young and the old. Well, at least old by NFL standards.

First, there are the two quarterbacks in Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium, both of whom played high school football in Texas. Each started their collegiate careers at SEC schools and finished at Oklahoma.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma and currently has passed for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. With 269 passing yards against the Eagles, he would become the fifth player in league history to pass for at least 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

The others were Peyton Manning with Indianapolis in 1998-99; Andrew Luck with Indianapolis in 2012-2013; Jameis Winston with Tampa Bay in 2015-16 and Baker Mayfield with Cleveland in 2018-2019.

Meanwhile, in his starting debut last Sunday for Philadelphia, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was at Alabama before leaving for Oklahoma, rushed for 106 yards in the team’s win over New Orleans. The only other quarterback in league history that rushed for at least 100 yards in his first start was Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson with 119 in Week 11 of 2018.

Then, there is Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who is playing his 17th NFL season and is second all-time in receptions (1,423) and receiving yards (17,429) with only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice ahead of him.

With five receptions Sunday, Fitzgerald would reach 50 for the season and equal Rice’s mark for the most seasons (17) with at least 50 catches.

Fitzgerald is currently tied with tight end Tony Gonzalez, who also had 16 seasons with at least 50.