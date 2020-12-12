Here we go again.

First, it was ESPN Radio host and former NFL linebacker Bart Scott. Then, it was CBS Sports Radio host Ben Maller. Most recently it was FOX analyst and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, who added to the building criticism of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

As has been noted before, a player’s poor performance is fair game. The issue is when the barbs raise serious questions about a player’s work ethic.

The day after Huard was the analyst on the broadcast of the Cardinals-Rams game last Sunday, he appeared on the team’s flagship radio station, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

He said, “Here’s what I’m seeing and it’s some of what I was hearing coming out of there, is that Kyler is laser-focused on Sunday, he loves to compete, but that laser focus is not there Monday through Saturday. I think you’ve seen that show up on Sundays, and it has to be.

“There’s multiple times where he just doesn’t see some things. I don’t know if that’s inexperience, I don’t know if that’s vision. The pick-six is a perfect example where you’re not seeing the entirety of that coverage.”

The reality is that even long-time veteran quarterbacks have times when they don’t “see some things.” Further reality is that Huard hasn’t been the only one to make that observation about Murray. In fact, general manager Steve Keim has addressed that.

He did so Friday morning during his weekly appearance on 98.7 FM when he said, “There are times where I feel like Kyler could see the field a little bit better. Times that he can make quicker decisions. At the same time, there are times when receivers can run crisper routes, backs can make different cuts. So it comes down to 11 guys all executing together playing in unison. And that's something that I feel over the past several weeks, we have not done well.

“So it's not just on the quarterback. Obviously when you're the first pick and you were talked about just weeks ago as an MVP candidate, there's a lot of expectations. But at the same time, there are 10 other guys on the field with you that have to hold their weight as well.”

Keim was asked if he believes Murray has more to learn on or off the field. He said, “I really think it's both. I think they go hand in hand. The one thing you think about and it's not an excuse by any stretch is to say that he didn't have spring football in college. He didn't start all four years; it was one year at Oklahoma for the most part. There are still things that he has to learn and grow with seeing NFL defenses and things that come with reading coverages and all those little aspects. And what it takes to be great as a quarterback.

“I think those are things that he’s learning week to week and there's some ebbs and flows. And I really think he is the type of person who's going to continue to challenge himself, and has higher expectations, even on himself, than we do.”

As for the comment about lack of focus in practice, what doesn’t seem logical is this: Did Murray suddenly begin to lack “laser focus” when the Cardinals hit a bad stretch? Was he not laser focused when the Cardinals got to 5-2? Let’s also not forget that for two weeks after he injured his shoulder during the second Seattle game, he was limited in practice for several days.

For his part, when asked about the comments, Murray said, “As far as practice goes, I don’t know if (media) are even allowed at practice, so I don’t really know what that means.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “Obviously, everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but I would strongly disagree.”

Murray has also been criticized by fans for the way he appears on the sideline when cameras catch him for brief snippets of time when the offense isn’t on the field.

Tight end Dan Arnold said Wednesday, “To be honest, I don’t think we need to change a whole lot, we just need to have better execution. I think Kyler; he’s been doing great with all of that. I wouldn’t change anything he’s doing or anyone else is doing.”

Keim was asked if he agrees with Huard’s assessment.

“I do not,” he said. “I see a guy that comes to work every day. Competes his butt off in practice. His love of the game is obvious when you watch him out there every day, bouncing around the practice field, doesn't hang his head out there. He's a guy that to me, just wants to get better and better. And I've said it before. He's a young man, that's just still scratching the surface of how good he can be. And you're going to go through growing pains, and there's going to be some issues with consistency.

“But I have full faith in the fact that Kyler Murray is going to develop into a tremendous pro. I think he already is a good player. I would basically think that guys his age and experience in the NFL have some ups and downs. I've seen it obviously with all the other quarterbacks that are young, but he's a competitor. And I have a lot of faith in him because he shows up every day and puts in the work.”

The troubling reality is that Huard’s comments about Murray’s alleged lack of focus in practice isn’t something he made up. In his preparation for the game, someone told him that.

Who might that be and why would he say that to Huard? Furthermore, you’d think Huard might wonder the same thing.

So, if I were Steve Keim, I’d be wondering who said it if, in fact, he believes it’s inaccurate. Assuming not everyone on the team’s college personnel staff might have been all-in on the decision to draft Murray, that might be a place for Keim to start.