It was a long offseason of 'Zoom' meetings and count the Cardinals as another team now glad to be together, in person, working on improving last season’s mediocre 5-10-1 record.

From a total offensive and defensive perspective, players on both sides of the ball see camaraderie and chemistry building as what was learned virtually is now playing out on the field.

Defensively, second-year defensive end Zach Allen likes what he has experienced thus far in training camp.

“We've been doing a really good job now with communication,” he said. “We've put in a lot of defense already and I think guys have been picking it up great. It's a lot of fun. It's a really tight group. I think personally, it's a tighter group than last year, which is good news for us.”

Allen said that closeness with peers occurs when “you go through tough times, it brings people closer. A lot of us were training in Arizona for the most part, so on the D-line, we were able to keep on building that relationship.”

Also in his second season and a leader on offense, quarterback Kyler Murray points to the work being done on the field as a bonding initiative.

“The guys know how much I love the game, how much I love football. How much work I put into it,” he said. “In the offseason, obviously we weren't together but getting to see the work from afar I think it should motivate anybody on my team. I'm just gonna continue to grow in that aspect. And the work we've all put in and continue to put in I think we'll be hard to deal with.”

Like Allen, Murray spoke to what organically occurs when a team begins to come together.

He said, “Just being around the guys, there's the natural maturation of just life in general. Everybody knowing each other, getting more familiar with each other, becoming one, being around each other is priceless. Obviously we had a lot of time away from each other, but I know a lot of guys couldn't wait to get back and now that we're here, being the quarterback of the team, everybody looks to me. So, for me, I've always been in this position, so it's not anything unusual or different.”