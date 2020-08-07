It’s an understatement to say that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lives, breathes and consumes football.

So, it was no surprise that as walk-throughs began for the team this week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury liked what he saw from the second-year player in the beginning stages of training camp.

“He's been throwing with his dad since he could walk and so that continued and he's been sharp so far in these walkthroughs,” Kingsbury said earlier in the week. “I think the mental side of it, the game is going to slow down tremendously, just his operation, his competence level, his leadership and those are all things even in the first couple of days of being around — and you can see he's taken big steps and we just have to continue to take steps in the right direction.”

On the other side of the ball, outside linebacker Chandler Jones continues to be impressed with Murray’s growth and maturity.

“He's definitely a leader," Jones said. "When he speaks, guys listen, even when he was a rookie. So, even going into his second year, I feel that's going to even be more and I'm definitely looking forward to him to do that; to lead our offense to more wins.”

Kingsbury and Jones also commented on how much stronger Murray appears. The team posted a video on social media showing how bigger he looks.

“He's obviously put on some mass,” Kingsbury said. “You can tell he's bigger, thicker. I think he understood it's a long season, you're going to take a bit of a pounding and he wanted to bulk up in that area.”

Jones added: “Kyler's definitely bulked up. His arms and shoulders look a little bit bigger. That's going to be good for him, especially in this league. There's no quarterback that doesn't go through games without getting sacked. That's just the way it goes. He's fast, but when you get a little bit more meat on your bones, you can take hits. So, that's going to be good for him.”