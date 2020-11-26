SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Murray Limited in Practice; Hopkins Misses Second Day with Illness

Howard Balzer

When Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t on the practice field Tuesday, it was presumed to be the usual veteran’s day off. When he wasn’t present Wednesday, the mystery grew.

The mystery was solved when the Wednesday injury report was distributed and Hopkins was reported as not having practiced because of an illness, which is not believed to be related to COVID-19. If it was, he would be placed on the reserve list. Tight end Maxx Williams also did not practice because of illness.

Meanwhile, quarterback Kyler Murray practiced on a limited basis because of a right shoulder injury, while guard Justin Murray (hand) was also limited.

The other newest addition to the report was defensive tackle Josh Mauro, who was not on the field Tuesday and then did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Others not practicing were tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle) and safeties Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Charles Washington (groin).

In one other update, AllCardinals has learned that defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence did indeed experience a setback after being designated for return from reserve/injured Nov. 11. He had been placed on reserve/injured Oct. 17 because of a calf injury.

Lawrence practiced for two days that week, but then did not practice on Friday, Nov. 13. He hasn’t practiced since, although he was seen on a side field Wednesday doing conditioning.

Lawrence’s 21-day evaluation period expires next Wednesday (Dec. 1). At that point, he would have to be activated or remain on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Asked about Lawrence and defensive tackle Zach Allen Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I would say Zach has a better chance than Rashard at this juncture. Zach was able to move around, do a few things yesterday. We'll try to push him a little bit more today and see where that ends up. Rashard, I believe, will be probably at least another week.”

Allen was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 27 because of an ankle injury and was designated for return this week.

The Patriots listed four players not practicing Wednesday and 11 as limited.

Out of practice were tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee), running back Rex Burkhead (knee) and defensive linemen Tashawn Bower (illness) and Carl Davis (concussion).

Limited were cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hand), kicker Nick Folk (back), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), wide receivers N’Keal harry (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive linemen Adam Butler (shoulder), Byron Cowart (back) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) and tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand).

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Wonderful Relationship': Larry Fitzgerald, Bill Belichick Share Admiration

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick share mutual respect amid their many years in the NFL.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Add TE DeValve to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals rounded out their 16-man practice squad Wednesday by signing tight end Seth DeValve.

Mason Kern

Murray Practices Wednesday; All QBs May be Active Sunday

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be evaluated closely in practice this week to assess his injured shoulder.

Howard Balzer

Isaiah Simmons' Patience Finally Paying Off

Arizona Cardinals rookie Isaiah Simmons wanted to be a starter early on, but is starting to get his due.

Alex Weiner

Hopkins Latest to Buy Multi-Million Dollar Paradise Valley Mansion

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins follows Kliff Kingsbury, Budda Baker with purchase of multi-million dollar Paradise Valley mansion.

Howard Balzer

Kingsbury-Belichick Chronicles Part I: A Coach's Journey

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gained vital experience learning from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when he was a player.

Mason Kern

Murray Limits Workload Tuesday; Shoulder Feeling 'Fine'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not participate during the open portion of Tuesday's practice and said the team is taking precautions with his shoulder issue.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Place Safety Deionte Thompson on Reserve/COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals added safety Deionte Thompson to reserve/COVID-19 Tuesday, the fourth player placed on the list this season.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Designate DL Allen for Return Amid Several Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive tackle Zach Allen for return from reserve/injured and added five players to the practice squad Tuesday.

Alex Weiner

Belichick: Murray Can Hurt You in a Lot of Ways

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick commented on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense.

Alex Weiner