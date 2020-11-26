When Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t on the practice field Tuesday, it was presumed to be the usual veteran’s day off. When he wasn’t present Wednesday, the mystery grew.

The mystery was solved when the Wednesday injury report was distributed and Hopkins was reported as not having practiced because of an illness, which is not believed to be related to COVID-19. If it was, he would be placed on the reserve list. Tight end Maxx Williams also did not practice because of illness.

Meanwhile, quarterback Kyler Murray practiced on a limited basis because of a right shoulder injury, while guard Justin Murray (hand) was also limited.

The other newest addition to the report was defensive tackle Josh Mauro, who was not on the field Tuesday and then did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Others not practicing were tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle) and safeties Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Charles Washington (groin).

In one other update, AllCardinals has learned that defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence did indeed experience a setback after being designated for return from reserve/injured Nov. 11. He had been placed on reserve/injured Oct. 17 because of a calf injury.

Lawrence practiced for two days that week, but then did not practice on Friday, Nov. 13. He hasn’t practiced since, although he was seen on a side field Wednesday doing conditioning.

Lawrence’s 21-day evaluation period expires next Wednesday (Dec. 1). At that point, he would have to be activated or remain on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Asked about Lawrence and defensive tackle Zach Allen Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I would say Zach has a better chance than Rashard at this juncture. Zach was able to move around, do a few things yesterday. We'll try to push him a little bit more today and see where that ends up. Rashard, I believe, will be probably at least another week.”

Allen was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 27 because of an ankle injury and was designated for return this week.

The Patriots listed four players not practicing Wednesday and 11 as limited.

Out of practice were tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee), running back Rex Burkhead (knee) and defensive linemen Tashawn Bower (illness) and Carl Davis (concussion).

Limited were cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hand), kicker Nick Folk (back), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), wide receivers N’Keal harry (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive linemen Adam Butler (shoulder), Byron Cowart (back) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) and tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand).