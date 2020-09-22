Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray rolled out to his right, evaded any pressure and stepped into a throw. He launched the ball 49 yards down the right sideline where receiver Christian Kirk hauled it in while falling, keeping his feet in bounds.

It was a display of deep-ball touch and precision along the sideline. According to Football Outsiders, Murray led the league in accuracy on throws of 31 yards or more last season, connecting on 12 of 14 of them. That clip (85.7 percent) was more than 25 percent better than the second best. He showed that ability multiple times Sunday as he also found receiver Andy Isabella for a 54-yard gain deep over the middle.

"Kyler throws one of the better deep balls that I've been around," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Touch, anticipation, things like that."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins previously said that he was surprised at how good Murray’s arm was. He always thought of Murray as a run-first player.

Although Murray had some big throws, he also showed off his speed. He rushed for two touchdowns on 14-yard and 21-yard scrambles in which he went virtually untouched.

Murray's duality made history on Sunday as he is now the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with 500 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in the first two games of a season.

Through two games, he has more rushing yards than 2019 All-Pro halfback Christian McCaffrey, who was injured Sunday but still has nearly double the amount of carries, and more passing yards than reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Sunday was not a perfect performance from Murray. He threw an interception to safety Landon Collins deep in Cardinals territory and had a couple of overthrows to open receivers.

But, Murray's historical start has led the Cardinals to their first 2-0 record since 2015, and he said he has been getting more comfortable with the speed of the NFL after his rookie season in 2019.

"I feel like once I get more comfortable understanding the field awareness, understanding where guys are, where they're going to be, I feel more comfortable out there, obviously," he said. "When I'm able to break the pocket, I just feel it's more comfortable for me to make something happen."

Kingsbury said that there is a lot Murray and the offense have to do to improve, but the young quarterback is off to a historic start and continues to get more comfortable against NFL defenses.

The head coach was asked Monday if he wonders if what Murray is doing is sustainable. He said, "I don't. Yesterday, both those were called quarterback runs, the two touchdown runs. And so that's a part of his game. It's part of what makes him great. The MVP last year (Lamar Jackson) had a ton of quarterback runs. And he did all right. So I don't think that's not sustainable. What's not sustainable is to continue to win games when you have that many penalties and shoot yourself in the foot over and over and stop drives. That's what will hold us back. As far as his ability to run throughout the season, I don't see that changing."

Kingsbury was asked a question about the future and whether Murray will remain dangerous years down the road if he somewhat slows down.

"I think the sky's the limit," Kingsbury said. "I think you can see in our division; a guy who's playing as good as anybody; Russell Wilson. He's not the fastest guy, but he picks his moments and he's elusive, still. Tremendous thrower and the game is gonna slow down for Kyler each week and each year dramatically. And I just think he's one of the better throwers in the league. And that's not going to go away anytime soon. And so we just got to keep working on the mental side of it. We got to stay on it. Try to work to get better every day, and we'll see where this thing goes. But I don't see him losing the elusiveness totally anytime soon."