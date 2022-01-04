Kyler Murray Mic'd Up vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was mic'd up against the Dallas Cowboys, showcasing qualities such as his leadership and even a little of his music taste.

As a quarterback in the NFL, all eyes are on you every time you take the field.

Perhaps even more-so for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has quickly established himself as one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in today's game thanks to his passing and rushing abilities.

In Week 17, the Cardinals strolled into AT&T Stadium to battle the Dallas Cowboys in a game that carried heavy implications when it came to playoff seeding.

Murray, who paved the way for a 25-22 road victory, was mic'd up by the Cardinals during the win.

Murray was shown continually uplifting his teammates, more specifically offensive lineman Josh Jones (who has struggled with penalties through the previous two games) and ensuring everybody was on the same page.

Murray also made it a priority tap in with players on defense, as safety Budda Baker was one of many teammates featured prominently in the video.

Even Murray's keen taste for music playing over the speakers before the game was showcased while he was wired in the win over Dallas.

From his competitive nature when nearing Cowboys defenders to what he was doing on Arizona's wild fake punt, Murray appeared to be everywhere on Sunday.

Don't get too fired up after watching Murray celebrate his second touchdown pass of the day to receiver Antoine Wesley.