On Tuesday, AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer joined Sports Illustrated fantasy sports and gambling analysts Bill Enright and Frankie Taddeo to discuss Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Taddeo ranked Murray fourth for quarterbacks in fantasy football this year behind reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.

According to Fantasy Pros and NFL.com, Murray was the seventh-highest fantasy scoring quarterback in the NFL last season.

He was second in the league in rushing yards for a quarterback, behind Jackson, and 14th in passing yards.

Taddeo made the argument in his fantasy outlook that Murray is in the perfect offense with the right teammates to light up fantasy scoreboards.

Murray made strides during his rookie season, and there’s sufficient data to conclude that (DeAndre) Hopkins’ arrival will lead to a sizable second-year leap. A case can be made that the skill-position talent that now surrounds Murray on offense is as good as any team in the NFL, especially with running back Kenyan Drake primed to explode in 2020.

With the influx of weapons at Murray's side in 2020, Balzer brought up a question regarding how often he will run.

"Maybe he won’t run as much but he always has that ability," Balzer said. "If he’s not running as much that means he’s getting the ball to those receivers."

Taddeo has no doubts that Murray will get his running in.

He made the case that with defenses having to account for the three-headed receiving corps of Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, Murray will have more space to take off.

Regardless of whether Murray runs 100 times or increases his passing yards in 2020, Taddeo and Balzer have high hopes for his fantasy potential.

Balzer summed it up simply by saying Murray is someone "a team would love to have on their fantasy football team" and also notes that his touchdown production could increase in the red zone because of the better supporting cast.