10 QBs Rank Higher in MVP Odds than Kyler Murray

There are two hands full of names that are ahead of Kyler Murray in a sportsbook's NFL MVP odds for the 2022 season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made headlines when he reported to voluntary OTAs on June 1 after being absent from open practice last week.

General manager Steve Keim told The Pat McAfee Show on May 23 that he expects a contract to be done this summer and called Murray “our future.”

With all of that being said, DraftKings laid out the MVP odds for the 2022 season. The sportsbook currently has Murray ranked 11th at +2000 odds. The top 10 MVP odds candidates are Josh Allen (+700), Patrick Mahomes (+900), defending 2021 MVP Aaron Rodgers (+1000), Justin Herbert (+1000), Tom Brady (+1000), Joe Burrow (+1200), Russell Wilson (+1400), Matthew Stafford (+1500), Dak Prescott (+1600) and Jalen Hurts (+1800).

DraftKings did rank Murray above wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who finished third in MVP voting in 2021. Kupp is tied for 16th at +5000 odds.

At one point last season, Murray was a 2021 MVP candidate. The 24-year-old led the Cardinals to a 7-0 start and passed for more than 2,000 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, as well as 126 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. But the combination of injuries to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Murray along with overall play hurt the signal-caller's numbers. Murray missed three games and passed for only seven touchdowns and ran for two over the last seven games of the season.

Now, Hurts is ranked above Murray in MVP odds. While the Eagles made the playoffs under Hurts, he finished with a total QBR of 48.5, which ranked 18th. Murray ranked seventh with a 57.3 total QBR and made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his four-year career.

DraftKings gave their reasoning for Murray's ranking.

"They’ll have to start the season without Hopkins this year too; he’s suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy," said the DKNation Staff. "He’ll have Marquise Brown, an offseason addition, to replace him, and hopefully, he can finish stronger this season. Still, Murray’s long-shot odds to win the MVP award feel like they might even be a little too generous."

Also, Arizona’s strength of schedule for 2022 is the second most difficult in the league, with their opponents having 157-132 record in 2021. It could be a daunting task for Murray and Co.

But for bettors, Murray's +2000 odds could be juicy enough to gamble on.