There have been very few quarterbacks in the NFL talked about as much as Cardinals' Kyler Murray has been this season.

After earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, a certain amount of it would have happened anyway. Adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the mix from the Houston Texans has only strengthened the belief that Murray and the Cardinals are on an upward path, with the only question being how quickly it can realistically occur.

The reality of last season is that Murray improved as it progressed and the arrival of running back Kenyan Drake for the final eight games from the Miami Dolphins helped.

Overall, the Cardinals ranked 21st in total yards, 10th in rushing and 24th in passing with 217.3 net passing yards per game. Houston ranked 15th with a 236.4-yard average, so there were only 19.1 yards per game that separated 10 teams.

What handcuffed the Cardinals was their red-zone performance. Although they were tied for 13th with 53 trips inside the 20 and were 11th with an 88.7 scoring percentage, the Cardinals totaled just 24 touchdowns. That figure was tied for 24th in the league and their 45.3 touchdown percentage was 29th.

It’s obvious that getting into the end zone more will go a long way toward adding significantly to the five wins they had last season.

Albert Breer of SI.com lists Murray as his third of five choices as possible league Most Valuable Players. His second pick is Russell Wilson of the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. All five picks are quarterbacks with Houston’s Deshaun Watson first, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady fourth and Kansas City‘s Patrick Mahomes fifth.

Of Murray, Breer wrote the following:

“I’m not sure we can even call Murray a darkhorse candidate anymore, as much as this idea has been thrown around. He’s a second-year quarterback—like Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were for their big runs at the award (only Wentz’s late-season injury prevented him from winning)—and he has a creative offensive coach, and a quickly improving team around him, particularly with Hopkins in town now. Easier said than done, but a bunch of elements are in place for this to actually happen. And even a 10-win season would constitute a massive step forward for the franchise."

Follow this link to read what Breer wrote about the other four candidates.