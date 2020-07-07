AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

'The Next Russell Wilson': Kyler Murray to be Included in NFL Top 100

Mason Kern

While the exact spot has not been released, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to join an exclusive group of players selected by NFL Network in a vote of the players when the Top 100 begins to be revealed on July 26. This year's reveal will be different than previously when 10 players were announced each day, but the exact format has yet to be announced.

This, after the NFL's Twitter account posted a teaser of the hype video for Murray's inclusion (which can be viewed at the top of the story). After being unranked in last year's edition as a rookie, Murray flashed in his first year despite a five-win campaign.

He earned the trust and respect of his teammates as a result.

"I think Kyler Murray should be on the list this year," said Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones, who did not make the list in 2019 and was No. 28 in 2018. "I do. I'm not sure where, but he should definitely be on the list ... To be a rookie and to have those characteristics, he gains a lot guys' respect."

Added Cardinals nose tackle and team captain Corey Peters: "He's dynamic. He has a live arm, can make all the throws."

In his inaugural campaign, Murray completed 349-of-542 passes (64.4 percent) for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had an 87.4 passer rating for the 2019 season.

It did not come without its challenges, as Murray was sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards, of which 23 he was accounted as responsible for on his own. However, the raw tools became more polished as the season progressed and Murray caught the attention of the NFL at-large.

"I think Kyler is a super athletic young kid," Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh said. "Seems to be running that offense at a high level."

As a true dual-threat quarterback, Murray posed problems for opposing defenses all season long. He rushed for 544 yards on 93 attempts (5.8 per carry) and four touchdowns, but fumbled five times last year. Still, he was always considered a flight risk and forced defenses to consider a spy.

"Man got wheels," Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell said. "I can tell you that."

Murray has even drawn comparisons to one of the league's best in just one professional season. Namely the Seattle Seahawks starting signal-caller.

"He slips in," New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan said. "He slips in and out. It's pretty impressive. He's a baller ... The next Russell Wilson. He's a pure baller."

While Murray's destination is a mystery, the Cardinals are optimistic with him at the helm. With head coach Kliff Kingsbury entering his second year running the ship, the roster is shaping up to allow his offensive creativity to expand.

What Murray does with his re-tooled offense is what many pundits have been salivating over this entire offseason. Now, he has the recognition to go along with it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Offensive Line Jumps in PFF Rankings

Arizona Cardinals o-linemen D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy and new pieces Josh Jones, Mason Cole, help their PFF ranking.

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Trending as League MVP Choice

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is among the favorites for NFL MVP honors, says Albert Breer of SI.com.

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

Trade of DeAndre Hopkins Named Most Compelling of Offseason

Arizona Cardinals acquisition of WR DeAndre Hopkins was named the NFL’s most compelling trade of the offseason by SI.com's Albert Breer.

Howard Balzer

NFL Players Seek Health Protection Protocols

With NFL training camps set to open later this month, players make their voices heard in return to work protocols.

Howard Balzer

Kliff Kingsbury Sponsoring Black College Football ...The Road to Equality

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is listed as a participating sponsor for the Black College Football ...The Road to Equality event in mid-July.

Mason Kern

Stuff the Run: Budda Baker Leads All Safeties

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was No. 1 amongst all NFL safeties last season in run-stop percentage, according to PFF.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

DeAndre Hopkins the Most Reliable Target in NFL

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is above Randall Cobb, Michael Thomas and Tyler Lockett in consecutive catches without a drop.

Mason Kern

A Reflective View on the 'Surreal' Story of Kurt Warner

More of the backstory on the career of former Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams QB Kurt Warner that will become a movie.

Howard Balzer

Police Footage: Former Cardinals WR Jermiah Braswell Arrested

The Arizona Cardinals waived wide receiver Jermiah Braswell Monday after he was arrested in Ohio Saturday on alleged OVI charges.

Mason Kern

Former Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer's 2015 A Standout Outlier

The 2015 season for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is considered a standout outlier amongst performances in a given NFL year by PFF.

Mason Kern