While the exact spot has not been released, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to join an exclusive group of players selected by NFL Network in a vote of the players when the Top 100 begins to be revealed on July 26. This year's reveal will be different than previously when 10 players were announced each day, but the exact format has yet to be announced.

This, after the NFL's Twitter account posted a teaser of the hype video for Murray's inclusion (which can be viewed at the top of the story). After being unranked in last year's edition as a rookie, Murray flashed in his first year despite a five-win campaign.

He earned the trust and respect of his teammates as a result.

"I think Kyler Murray should be on the list this year," said Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones, who did not make the list in 2019 and was No. 28 in 2018. "I do. I'm not sure where, but he should definitely be on the list ... To be a rookie and to have those characteristics, he gains a lot guys' respect."

Added Cardinals nose tackle and team captain Corey Peters: "He's dynamic. He has a live arm, can make all the throws."

In his inaugural campaign, Murray completed 349-of-542 passes (64.4 percent) for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had an 87.4 passer rating for the 2019 season.

It did not come without its challenges, as Murray was sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards, of which 23 he was accounted as responsible for on his own. However, the raw tools became more polished as the season progressed and Murray caught the attention of the NFL at-large.

"I think Kyler is a super athletic young kid," Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh said. "Seems to be running that offense at a high level."

As a true dual-threat quarterback, Murray posed problems for opposing defenses all season long. He rushed for 544 yards on 93 attempts (5.8 per carry) and four touchdowns, but fumbled five times last year. Still, he was always considered a flight risk and forced defenses to consider a spy.

"Man got wheels," Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell said. "I can tell you that."

Murray has even drawn comparisons to one of the league's best in just one professional season. Namely the Seattle Seahawks starting signal-caller.

"He slips in," New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan said. "He slips in and out. It's pretty impressive. He's a baller ... The next Russell Wilson. He's a pure baller."

While Murray's destination is a mystery, the Cardinals are optimistic with him at the helm. With head coach Kliff Kingsbury entering his second year running the ship, the roster is shaping up to allow his offensive creativity to expand.

What Murray does with his re-tooled offense is what many pundits have been salivating over this entire offseason. Now, he has the recognition to go along with it.