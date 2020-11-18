SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Murray Never had a Doubt Before Hopkins Game-Winner

Alex Weiner

After the completion of the “Hail Murray” to DeAndre Hopkins against the Buffalo Bills, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray met an old teammate at midfield. Bills tackle Cody Ford, who played with Murray at Oklahoma, went up to the man he used to protect and said “that was uncalled for.”

In a sequence caught by NFL Films, Murray replied: “ I just never felt like we were going to lose.”

They trash-talked back and forth a little on who should have won the game, then shook hands and moved on. The important thing is that the Cardinals did win the game to improve to 6-3, and Murray never doubted their chances.

After falling to Miami the week before, Murray laid out what he wants from his team: to win every game and not to be underdogs against the best teams. 

That fire showed when the Cardinals went down by four with 34 seconds left and just two timeouts. After a touchback, the Cardinals needed to score a touchdown from 75 yards away, and on the sideline, cornerback Patrick Peterson said he knew they could do it.

"Not (surprised) at all because we go over that situation all the time," Peterson said on his podcast "All Things Covered" this week. "We did that very situation on Thursday and on Saturday before the game.

"Coach Jeff Rodgers, our special teams coach, is kind of like our time management person, so he and Kliff (Kingsbury) did a great job of knowing the time."

Murray commented on Tuesday that having the experience with the play helped, but in the game it was much different than the mock trials.

"We run that play every week on air, but it's never against the defense," Murray said. "So, it's not really as tense as you probably would picture. But, we do it every week, just planning for those moments. And it paid off."

It sounds like Hopkins doesn’t have the chance to make that catch in between three defenders in practice very often.

Peterson also pointed out that one catch made a big difference in the Cardinals season outlook as it stands now. 

A 5-4 Cardinals team is hanging onto the final spot of the NFC playoff picture with a tough matchup at Seattle coming up.  

A 6-3 squad is tied for the NFC West lead, and owns the tie-breaker at 2-0 in division games. 

The division is still up for grabs, like the Hopkins catch was, with three teams at 6-3. A Thursday night game at Seattle presents the Cardinals an opportunity enhance their chances of taking the top spot. Kingsbury said after the game that first place means nothing on Nov. 15, but it does mean that Arizona controls its own destiny in the deepest division in football. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals: Better Catch by Hopkins or Pass by Murray?

Arizona Cardinals: What was better, the catch by DeAndre Hopkins or escape and pass by Kyler Murray?

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Jordan Phillips Returns to Practice; Prince Amukamara Protected

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to practice, while practice-squad cornerback Prince Amukamara was protected.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Sign ILBs Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered defensive depth on the practice squad with additions of Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Crowded

The Arizona Cardinals injury report is crowded Monday with a game against Seattle only three days away.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals: 11 Play All Scrimmage Snaps Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals had 73 offensive and defensive snaps Sunday against Buffalo and six on offense and five on defense played them all.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Using Momentum to Refocus for Seattle

Arizona Cardinals won in dramatic fashion thanks to the heroics of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, but the focus is on the Seahawks.

Alex Weiner

Hopkins 'Special Play' Indicative of Cardinals Improvement

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills on a Hail Mary Sunday, a play that is indicative of the trajectory of the franchise.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Continues Hitting Milestones

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues assault on NFL record book.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

DeAndre Hopkins on Game-Winning Catch: 'This is No. 1'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ends a bizarre afternoon with a catch for the ages.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Murray, Hopkins Save Cardinals With Wild Hail Mary Win

The Arizona Cardinals escaped with a victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday on a completed Hail Mary between WR DeAndre Hopkins and QB Kyler Murray.

Mason Kern