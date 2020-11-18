After the completion of the “Hail Murray” to DeAndre Hopkins against the Buffalo Bills, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray met an old teammate at midfield. Bills tackle Cody Ford, who played with Murray at Oklahoma, went up to the man he used to protect and said “that was uncalled for.”

In a sequence caught by NFL Films, Murray replied: “ I just never felt like we were going to lose.”

They trash-talked back and forth a little on who should have won the game, then shook hands and moved on. The important thing is that the Cardinals did win the game to improve to 6-3, and Murray never doubted their chances.

After falling to Miami the week before, Murray laid out what he wants from his team: to win every game and not to be underdogs against the best teams.

That fire showed when the Cardinals went down by four with 34 seconds left and just two timeouts. After a touchback, the Cardinals needed to score a touchdown from 75 yards away, and on the sideline, cornerback Patrick Peterson said he knew they could do it.

"Not (surprised) at all because we go over that situation all the time," Peterson said on his podcast "All Things Covered" this week. "We did that very situation on Thursday and on Saturday before the game.

"Coach Jeff Rodgers, our special teams coach, is kind of like our time management person, so he and Kliff (Kingsbury) did a great job of knowing the time."

Murray commented on Tuesday that having the experience with the play helped, but in the game it was much different than the mock trials.

"We run that play every week on air, but it's never against the defense," Murray said. "So, it's not really as tense as you probably would picture. But, we do it every week, just planning for those moments. And it paid off."

It sounds like Hopkins doesn’t have the chance to make that catch in between three defenders in practice very often.

Peterson also pointed out that one catch made a big difference in the Cardinals season outlook as it stands now.

A 5-4 Cardinals team is hanging onto the final spot of the NFC playoff picture with a tough matchup at Seattle coming up.

A 6-3 squad is tied for the NFC West lead, and owns the tie-breaker at 2-0 in division games.

The division is still up for grabs, like the Hopkins catch was, with three teams at 6-3. A Thursday night game at Seattle presents the Cardinals an opportunity enhance their chances of taking the top spot. Kingsbury said after the game that first place means nothing on Nov. 15, but it does mean that Arizona controls its own destiny in the deepest division in football.