Kyler Murray Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

As the Cardinals hit the practice field Wednesday to begin preparation for Monday night’s primetime game against the Cowboys in Texas, Dallas native Kyler Murray was named the NFC offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s 30-10 victory over the New York Jets Sunday.

Murray completed 27 of 37 pass attempts (72.9 percent) for a career-high 380 yards, a touchdown and a passer rating of 103.4 in the win. He also ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. His 380 passing yards led the NFL in Week 5 and were also the most by a Cardinals quarterback in a victory since Carson Palmer had 419 in a 27-14 win at Jacksonville in 2013.

This is Murray’s second career Offensive Player of the Week selection. He won the award last season following the team’s Week 6 34-33 win over Atlanta. Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Murray becomes just the fourth quarterback in franchise history to win multiple Player of the Week awards, joining Kurt Warner, Boomer Esiason and Neil Lomax.

Through five games, Murray has completed 128 of 181 pass attempts for 1,299 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 296 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries. He is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least eight passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in the first five games of a season.

Last Sunday was Murray’s fifth career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown and his fourth such performance this season. Only four players in franchise history had more games with both a passing and rushing touchdown in their career than Murray has in his first 21 career games (5).

Murray also surpassed 5,000 career passing yards (5,021) in last week’s win. Combined with his 840 career rushing yards, Murray now joins Cam Newton (5,205 passing yards; 915 rushing yards) as the only players in NFL history with 5,000-plus passing yards and 800-plus rushing yards in their first 21 career starts.