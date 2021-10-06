Kyler Murray Currently Favorite to Win MVP Award

The Cardinals quarterback finds himself as the current odds-on favorite to win the MVP award at the end of the season.

When it comes to MVP talk, look no further than Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, currently top three in every major statistical passing category, is listed as the current favorite on SI Sportsbook to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award at the end of the season with +500 odds. The top ten (with odds) are as follows:

NFL MVP Odds (Via SI Sportsbook)

1. Kyler Murray (+500)

2. Patrick Mahomes (+600)

3. Josh Allen (+650)

4. Tom Brady (+800)

5. Aaron Rodgers (+900)

6. Justin Herbert (+900)

7. Dak Prescott (+1000)

8. Matthew Stafford (+1200)

9. Lamar Jackson (+2200)

10. Russell Wilson (+2200)

Murray would become the first player in franchise history to win the award. Yet his position (quarterback) has dominated recent winnings, as quarterbacks have taken home MVP honors the last eight seasons running.

Only three non-quarterbacks (all running backs) have won the award since 2001: Shaun Alexander (2005), LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Adrian Peterson (2012).

Murray's hot start to the 2021 season has everybody around the league talking, yet the quarterback isn't ready to settle just yet.

"We have to continue to prove it," said Murray following the win over Los Angeles. "Not really too worried about what other people think. I think the guys in the locker room understand what we're doing, what we're capable of and where we can take it."

To this point, Murray has completed 102 of 134 attempts for 1,273 yards and nine touchdowns thus far, along with a passer rating of 115.0. Along with 109 rushing yards, Murray has also reached the end zone three times as a runner.

Prior to the regular season, some sportsbooks had Murray listed as high as +2300 odds to win the award.

It's clear the Cardinals will only go as far as Murray is able to take them. While Murray continues to impress on a weekly basis, cutting down turnovers while keeping pace through the air along with the team winning will surely keep Murray in poll position to win the award.