The Kyler Murray show continued this week, although the latest episode left fans with a better feeling he would remain with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray appeared at Desert Financial headquarters on Thursday to present a $10,000 check to the Arizona Educational Foundation in conjunction with Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses and Albertson's/Safeway, his first public appearance since a wild several weeks of deleted social media posts and a public statement from his agent asking for a new contract.

Murray has been the center of attention for all things Cardinals since the Wild Card loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Murray says he was surprised people reacted the way they did during the early stages of the offseason, which first began with scrubbing social media accounts crisp and clean of any association with the Cardinals.

"If you are a kid my age, you're used to people taking off (Instagram posts)," said Murray. "I took everything off of there besides one picture. It had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that."

For somebody who was adamant outside noise never entered his ears, Murray admitted he noticed his name discussed for a large amount of time.

"For a second there I was trending for, I want to say, five weeks in a row. Every time I got on Twitter, I'm like, 'What are people talking about my name for?" said Murray.

"Obviously you got the whole social media stuff and coming out with whatever it was with the future. But honestly I am happy where I am at, where my feet are, keeping football the main thing like I always have.

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal. I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum, who appeared on the Jim Rome Show earlier this week, also didn't sound very worried.

"He's matured since I've been here, and I've only been here since 2020. I think he's going to continue to take the steps that are necessary for him to be the franchise-leading quarterback the Cardinals want to have and the Cardinals want to pay," said Beachum.

"I think he knows that, I think the Cardinals realize that."

We'll see who flinches first at the negotiation table, although Murray's insistent he's not too worried about getting a new deal done.