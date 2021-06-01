Quarterback Kyler Murray Misses Arizona Cardinals Brief Offseason Workouts

Sports Illustrated home
My Take: Murray Absence Much Ado About Nothing

Story on Kyler Murray's absence from early Arizona Cardinals OTAs fails to mention participation in virtual meetings.
This week, the Cardinals begin their second week of a significantly abbreviated OTA schedule with the media invited to attend Wednesday’s (June 2) session.

With teams allowed to have 10 OTAs and a mandatory minicamp during Phase III of the program that began last week, the Cardinals have a total of only three OTAs along with the minicamp.

Virtual meetings began in Phase I April 19.

So it was that si.com’s Albert Breer wrote Monday, “I think it was interesting to hear this week that Kyler Murray hasn’t been in the Cardinals’ offseason program to this point. I’m told he’ll be there soon and has worked out with teammates in Dallas (where he spends his offseason).”

Reports like that set off alarm bells in the fan base, but the reality is that Murray has missed very little on-field work and, most important, AllCardinals confirmed that he has participated in the team’s virtual meetings.

The practice on Wednesday is the team's first OTA, so there will be two more leading to the June 15-17 minicamp.

We don’t know if Murray being here “soon” means for the three OTAs or only the minicamp. While there will be those that believe Murray should be in attendance for everything, his absence would only be important if the team was having all 10 OTAs or if he wasn’t diligent in the virtual meetings.

Breer also wrote, “This may just be the way these things are going in pro football in general. But it’s at least notable that Murray’s choosing to work out in Texas, rather than Arizona, to get himself in the right place for his third year, which is a critical one for every first-round quarterback.”

The latter is surely true, but it’s difficult to imagine that missing a handful of one-hour “practices” would have a negative affect on the season.

After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be available to the media to talk about Murray and the decision to reduce the number of OTAs.

