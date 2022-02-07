Kyler Murray, Other Cardinals Enjoy Time at Pro Bowl Despite NFC Loss

Arizona saw five of their own representing the NFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday.

It may be a glorified touch football game, but the actual accolades of making the Pro Bowl still carries merit.

Five members of the Arizona Cardinals took part in the NFC's 41-35 loss to the AFC in 2022's iteration of the league's all-star game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Kyler Murray had the best statistical day of any passer in the Pro Bowl, hitting 18-of-27 passes for 160 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Murray's touchdowns:

Running back James Conner had only three carries for three yards, but did catch two targets for 13 yards. Conner was the only member of the Cardinals to not start the game.

His biggest impact came off the field, however.

Other Cardinals contributed for the NFC. Outside linebacker Chandler Jones managed to deflect a pass while forcing AFC quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations time and time again, although he was in coverage when Ravens tight end Mark Andrews scored.

Jones did have a laugh when Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit the Griddy after thinking he scored.

Safety Budda Baker didn't show up in the box score, but his dance moves showed up after the NFC returned an interception to the house.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries, who was named as a late replacement to the roster for Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith, protected Murray for the opening portions of the game.

This was Humphries' first Pro Bowl appearance, while Murray and Conner both were in their second year of honors (Murray played in his first actual game this season due to 2020's Pro Bowl being virtual).

Baker and Jones both shared the field for their fourth Pro Bowl selection.