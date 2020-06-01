The hype is building around Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and on Monday, si.com’s Albert Breer provided his perspective in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. Also, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his excitement about Murray last week during a 51-minute videoconference with Arizona media.

In addition to some compelling insight from 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman surrounding our nation’s events over the last week and an in-depth look at the rules changes that didn’t happen last week, in the “Ten Takeaways” section of the column, Breer wrote about Murray.More on that later.

Peterson, after talking about his defensive cohorts and noting the talented youth on the team’s roster, said, “On the offensive side of the ball (there is) Kyler, the reigning (Offensive) Rookie of the Year, which is going to be huge. I believe this is going to be a big year for him because I believe, hell we all know he hasn't even scratched the surface yet. Some of the things that he was able to do (in 2019). Some of the comeback wins. He was able to have some of the performances he was able to have last year.”

Peterson shared his knowledge and experience with Murray. He said, “I spoke to him (and said it’s all about) how good he wanted to be. And I tell him all the time, as good as you are, that's how good this football team is going to be. Because there's going to be times that you have to go out there and obviously win games for us; be smart with the football. He has all those intangibles.”

The 10-year-corner likes what he sees from Murray’s supporting cast.

“He has a great back backfield to help him out with Chase (Edmonds) and Kenyan (Drake), which is going to be huge for us. Having three receivers where you pretty much can't double one specific guy. I mean Kyler is going to be like a kid in a candy store. He's going to be able to do whatever he wants with (good) red-zone fits. He’s going to take shots with DeAndre (Hopkins), then you got trick 'em plays and gadget plays and downfield shots as well with Christian (Kirk). We have everything that you need and if you're trying to build a championship caliber football team, we have the players and I believe this is that type of roster.”

One of Breer’s takeaways was this: “I’m with those who are expecting big things for Kyler Murray in 2020. And part of it is knowing how quarterbacks like Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson exploded in Year 2 after showing great potential in Year 1. Another part? How Murray could be similarly set up to succeed. The three aforementioned guys had head coaches and coordinators committed to building a scheme for them who were creative enough to pull it off. I think Murray has that in Kliff Kingsbury. The previous three had very healthy tackle situations on their teams. If third-round pick Josh Jones (seen by some as a late first-rounder before he slipped) hits as D.J. Humphries’s bookend, Arizona will have that. And all had a top-shelf skill player on board, be it a tight end or receiver. The Cardinals just brought DeAndre Hopkins aboard, and already had Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Bottom line: The situation around Murray should be significantly better than it was last year, all things considered. And he became the second rookie ever to break 3,500 yards passing and 500 yards rushing last year.”

