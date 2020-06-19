AllCardinals
Murray Reportedly Dropping $40K to Host 21 Players in Dallas

Howard Balzer

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been busy writing checks this offseason and what he has done shows the commitment he has to the team and community.

In April, Murray donated $25,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund, organized by GENYOUthnow, a group that has commissioner Roger Goodell on the board.

Then, word came Thursday — after Murray hinted Wednesday — that he would be getting together with his offensive teammates soon.

Soon is actually Sunday when just over 20 invited players will travel to Murray’s hometown of Dallas, Texas, for four days of workouts with the second-year gunslinger picking up the entire tab, which ProFootballTalk reported would be over $40,000.

Running back Kenyan Drake broke the news Thursday on NFL Network when he said, “Kyler is inviting all the offensive skill players out to Dallas this (coming) week and we're going to kind of come together. It'll be the first time we've come together as a unit since before OTAs started. (It’s probably been since the last day of the regular season.) It'll be good camaraderie to come together and Kyler is gracious enough to invite everybody out there."

Murray made all the arrangements from air travel to hotels to meals and that also includes going to Top Golf and bowling.

In attendance will be the team’s four quarterbacks, nine wide receivers, four tight ends and four running backs. As Drake lovingly labeled him: “Big Money Kyler.”

As for the donation of meals, Murray said at least 5,000 schools needed help delivering food once students were forced to stay home during the pandemic.

Murray said Wednesday, “It was a huge deal. Personally, going to school, I always had a packed lunch and me being the spoiled kid that I was, I was upset when I didn't have my packed lunch, or I forgot my lunch and I had to eat school lunch. But I had tons and tons of my friends, they grew up on school lunch and not having a packed lunch every day.

“So, (with) COVID(-19) taking away kids going to school and some kids go to school just to eat. For me, understanding the value of that, it was huge for me to obviously do what I could. Like I said, it hit home to me because I had a lot of my friends didn't grow up as fortunate as me. So, I felt like it was my duty to give back.”

