Kyler Murray Sees Potential Upgrade in Salary After Pro Bowl Nod

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback now has an extra few commas to his name following his Pro Bowl selection on Wednesday evening.

For the second time in his career, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was selected as a Pro Bowl player.

Murray joined teammates Budda Baker, Chandler Jones and James Conner and will get the opportunity to represent the Cardinals in Las Vegas during the first week of February leading up to the game on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

However, the game itself is not on the minds of the Cardinals, as they'd much prefer their own season to continue rather than playing in the NFL's all-star game.

"I mean, hopefully we're not playing in Vegas and we're watching it on TV. And hopefully, we're still in the season going to the Super Bowl," Baker said Thursday.

"So our mind is strictly on that."

While Murray didn't get the opportunity to speak to media members on Thursday, his sentiment likely mirrors that of Baker.

Upon a second consecutive selection after gaining Pro Bowl honors in 2020, Murray checked off a number of accolades:

First quarterback in franchise history named to the Pro Bowl twice within his first three NFL seasons.

Murray is one of only three NFL quarterbacks to be voted to each of the last two Pro Bowls, joining Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

He becomes just the third quarterback in franchise history to receive multiple Pro Bowl nods – Jim Hart (4) and Neil Lomax (2) – and the first to do so in back-to-back seasons since Hart went to four straight (1974-77).

Murray is undoubtedly pleased to be on the list, thanks to the high opinions of coaches, players and fans around the league.

However, his bank account will also be a tad heavier.

Murray will receive a nearly a $3 million bump in salary in 2023 (fifth-year option season) according to OverTheCap's Nick Korte.

Murray, whose fifth-year option is due to be exercised by next May. His salary cap charge this year is $9.76 million cap and it increases to $11.39 million in 2022. Murray's near $28.6 million cap figure in 2023 will occur if there is no contract extension.

However, the Cardinals could extend Murray next offseason and lock their quarterback up for the long term. In a league where the salary cap will increase and many contracts overtake the previous leaders, a large contract for the Cardinals could look like a bargain in a few years.