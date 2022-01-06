Kyler Murray Praises Arizona's 'Next Man Up' Mentality

Working with an assembly line of pieces around him, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray knows just how valuable those players have proved themselves to be in recent weeks.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hasn't had a full arsenal of players down the stretch of the regular season.

However, he (along with the rest of the Cardinals) understand the reality of the NFL and how rare it is for teams to escape the end of the year with little to no changes in the lineup.

Especially in a year where the reserve/COVID list has been utilized extensively, a team needs to be able to work with what it has, making the ultimate goal of building a trustworthy 53-man roster even tougher for front offices across the league.

Yet, the Cardinals have found productive replacements for a handful of their key contributors on offense.

When superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins went down with an MCL injury in the late portions of Arizona's Monday night loss to the Rams, all eyes were on the Cardinals deep receiving room to see who would prove capable of stepping up.

As the Cardinals found out on Sunday in their 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Antoine Wesley isn't a shabby target to throw to. Wesley found the end zone twice during Arizona's first win in four games.

When it comes to the guy teammates call "Tweezy," Murray spoke Wednesday about the relationship he has with Wesley that existed even before their time together in Arizona.

"I think just kind of like Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) in a sense where off the field, we're friends as well. So it's kind of just a natural click, feel, that confidence that I have in him," Murray said.

"We met each other before the draft, we had the same agent. So I've worked out with Tweezy before he was even with the Cardinals. So, now that we're on the same team, I already had that confidence in him. I know what type of player he is. I know he's accountable. He's going to be where he's supposed to be. He's gonna make those plays if I give him the opportunities.

"But at the same time, he hasn't had that period of time to where he can get accustomed to the speed the game; it's kind of happened quick for him. As you saw me tell him, we got to make those plays. I know he can make those plays. You got to do it. You got to do it now. There's no time to mess around, so he had a great game and like I said, I'm confident in his skills."

With Rondale Moore also out of the picture against Dallas, second-year receiver Greg Dortch also filled another role for the Cardinals, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury was able to utilize Dortch's speed in similar fashion to Moore.

Murray also sang the praises of Dortch Wednesday.

"If you come to our practice and you watch Greg, the way he works, the plays he makes against our defense, it'd be a no brainer. That's just the stuff that people don't see," Murray said.

"We see it every day, we see the hard work he's put in. We see the hard work Tweezy put in and these guys, they don't get drafted but you know they make plays, they're good. They were good players in college. And they're good players in the NFL. It's not rocket science.

"Usually if a player's making plays on Saturdays, he's more than capable of making plays on Sunday. So they're two good players and I'm glad they're on my team."

Murray's offensive line has also seen their fair share of rotating pieces as the season progressed (for a more in-depth look at how the Cardinals' line has shifted, read Howard Balzer's story here).

Murray understands just how difficult it is to maintain consistency up front with varying pieces of the puzzle missing on a weekly basis.

"I just think it's a credit to those guys. All the hard work they put in and continue to put in, to be able to rotate that many guys and still have the continuity, the relationships, the execution, like I said it's a credit to them," Murray said.

"Coach Kugs (offensive line coach Sean Kugler), and the job that they've done (has been admirable). No matter who's in there, I have the most confidence in each one of those guys. So to have all of them playing together now, including me, (I'm) looking forward to it."

The Cardinals, like every team in the league, have faced adversity on the injury and COVID front.

However, Murray and the rest of the offense are starting to get a good grip on the "next man up" mantra at the right time.