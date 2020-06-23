AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFLPA Advises Against Private Workouts; How Many Cardinals are in Dallas?

Howard Balzer

Save for the video on social media that showed Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins geotagging his location in Dallas for private workouts, there has been a veritable blackout of information regarding the 20 teammate get-together financed by quarterback Kyler Murray.

Running back Kenyan Drake first revealed last Thursday the workouts would occur “this (coming) week” and later that day, ProFootballTalk reported it was scheduled from Sunday through Wednesday with the total tab coming in at over $40,000.

Scheduled to participate were the team’s four quarterbacks, nine wide receivers, four tight ends and four running backs.

It’s not known how many players actually made the trip and it’s possible there have been no other social media posts after the NFLPA dropped the hammer on private workouts Saturday.

In a message to all players, Dr. Thom Mayer, the union’s medical director, wrote:

Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.

Stay safe,

Dr. Thom Mayer

Texas is one of several states where coronavirus cases have increased in recent weeks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offensive Line Has 'All the Confidence' in Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals bring back Kyler Murray, D.J. Humphries and retain other offensive pieces, while only replacing A.Q. Shipley with Mason Cole on the line.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Mason Cole Primed for Starting Center Role

Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole is returning to the starting lineup after taking a reserve role in 2019 behind veteran A.Q. Shipley.

Mason Kern

Center Mason Cole Believes Cardinals will Unite on Anthem Decision

Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole says listening is important and expects the team to do something together for the national anthem.

Howard Balzer

A Father's Day Shoutout to Dads and Sons

On Father’s Day, Howard Balzer goes back in time for meaningful sports-related memories with his dad and later, his sons.

Howard Balzer

A Father's Tribute from a Son's Perspective

Sports have connected fathers and sons for centuries and this Father's Day we recognize both.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Has Bittersweet Father's Day

Like his father Bill, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill pays forward a legacy of diversity for the franchise.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Focused on 'Improving My Dropback Game'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a clear goal entering his second season in the NFL after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals to Recognize Juneteenth as Paid Holiday

The Arizona Cardinals recognized Juneteenth by making it an official, company-wide holiday.

Mason Kern

Twenty-one Cardinals Offensive Players to Workout in Dallas

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is picking up the tab for offensive players to travel to Dallas for workouts and team building.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Excited to See More Progress in Year 2

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, but bigger things are expected this season.

Howard Balzer