Save for the video on social media that showed Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins geotagging his location in Dallas for private workouts, there has been a veritable blackout of information regarding the 20 teammate get-together financed by quarterback Kyler Murray.

Running back Kenyan Drake first revealed last Thursday the workouts would occur “this (coming) week” and later that day, ProFootballTalk reported it was scheduled from Sunday through Wednesday with the total tab coming in at over $40,000.

Scheduled to participate were the team’s four quarterbacks, nine wide receivers, four tight ends and four running backs.

It’s not known how many players actually made the trip and it’s possible there have been no other social media posts after the NFLPA dropped the hammer on private workouts Saturday.

In a message to all players, Dr. Thom Mayer, the union’s medical director, wrote:

Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.

Stay safe,

Dr. Thom Mayer

Texas is one of several states where coronavirus cases have increased in recent weeks.