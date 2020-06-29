The controversy continues regarding players working out together, especially after the NFLPA advised against it. There had only been dribbles of information related to the Cardinals players, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, who worked out last week in the gunslinger's hometown of Dallas, Texas.

That changed Monday when Murray tweeted a video of the work that had been done. While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had borne the brunt of the public disdain about the workouts because he flaunted it, others had avoided the same level of scrutiny.

The video has resulted in more specifics on what Murray and his teammates did, along with a note by Albert Breer in his Monday Morning Quarterback column on SI.com.

Kyler Murray seems to be doing all he can to justify the high expectations he’s facing, coming off his Rookie of the Year 2019 season. And that was punctuated with a minicamp he and his agent Erik Burkhardt put together for Cardinals players earlier this month in suburban Dallas. Murray paid to fly in a substantial crew of Arizona skill position guys, put them up at a hotel, and took care of their meals over a four-day period during which the group worked to build an on-field rapport after a spring full of virtual meetings. The workouts were held on the practice fields at Murray’s alma mater, Allen High School (if you want to know how seriously they take football there, click here), and the spacious environment allowed for distancing, with masks and hand sanitizer available for the players. “Maybe most notable was the presence of DeAndre Hopkins—this was the first time that he and Murray had met in person, and the two stayed late after each of the workouts to work on hand signals and checks, and get some extra throws in. I’d imagine that all this will have some on-field impact when the Cardinals get to camp in the summer. But I know for certain that Murray’s motivation to do it, and the turnout he got (guys like Christian Kirk and Kenyan Drake made the trip too), are pretty good signs on where he is going into his second year.”

It might be noteworthy that Breer referred to the workouts occurring “earlier this month” rather than last week.

Here is the link to Breer’s complete MMQB column.