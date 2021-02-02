Kyler Murray Named 2021 Pro Bowl MVP for NFC Madden 21 Victory

The long-anticipated 2021 NFL Pro Bowl took place Sunday, although the conditions in which the all-star game was formatted were starkly different than in years past.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there were no in-person festivities to commemorate the seasons of the Pro Bowl honorees. Instead, a panel of eight athletes and celebrities manned two separate four-person teams and competed as the AFC and NFC in a virtual Pro Bowl game played in video game format on "Madden NFL '21."

Each of the game's participants competed against a member of the other team for one quarter. The NFC squad was made up of Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Meanwhile, the AFC was represented by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Murray and Watson went head-to-head in the first quarter, a period that ended with the NFC up 7-6. Murray — while playing as himself — led a drive that included several chunk plays on a pass to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and back-to-back rushes by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who scored the game's first touchdown.

Watson responded — playing as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — with back-to-back passes to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen for a touchdown. However, Watson missed the extra point and the first quarter ended 7-6.

Wallace broke the game open in the second quarter against Johnson and put the NFC up 26-6.

The third quarter was competed between Adams and Henry, which featured arguably the game's highlight play. After Henry scored a touchdown on a deep fourth-down pass to Titans teammate and wide receiver AJ Brown, Adams used the same exact play call four straight times with a Murray pass down the middle of the field to Detroit Lions tight end T. J. Hockenson to respond. Both missed their respective extra points and the fourth quarter began between Lynch and Dogg with the NFC up 32-12.

Lynch was able to force Dogg into a fumble by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and throwing an interception, but did not capitalize with any points. The NFC won the game 32-12.

Here is the entire NFL Pro Bowl from the league's official YouTube: