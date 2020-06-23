In the Arizona Cardinals locker room, there is a growing confidence in quarterback Kyler Murray, which was evident as the 2019 season played out.

Around the league, there is also the belief that the "sky is the limit" for Murray, which isn’t shocking considering he was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. Throw in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' addition to the roster and there is a recipe for success.

Cardinals center Mason Cole said, "Even in Year 1, we saw Kyler grow a lot from Week 1 to Week 16. So, I can't imagine how big of a jump he's going to make going into Year 2, but we as an offensive line have got all the confidence in him. We love the way he plays. He's great to us and it doesn't change a whole lot for us.”

Recently, Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk.com ranked Murray as the 12th-best quarterback in the league and now SI.com’s Conor Orr has picked Murray as one of 10 non-rookies he expects to be selected for their first Pro Bowl this season.

Orr wrote about Murray: “I did not lead with Murray because his ascension at this point seems like a given. His rookie year was spectacular. His offense keeps stacking weapons (even though they may regret not making a few offensive line upgrades) and he is only deepening his familiarity with a potent offense that will continue to run more four-wide sets than any team in football by a wide margin. The Cardinals are the preseason Browns of 2019, which is both terrifying and complimentary. They’ve taken some pretty dire straits and transformed the roster into something formidable enough to scare opponents each week. Arizona may not make the playoffs in 2020, but because of Murray, they will be good enough to beat any team in any given week.”

With one additional team qualifying for the playoffs this season, it might take only eight wins to be in the post-season. Last season, the Rams were the only 9-7 team in the league not to be in the playoffs. In the AFC, all teams 9-7 or better made it and Pittsburgh at 8-8 did not. Chicago and Dallas were 8-8 in the NFC.

Here is the link to see the entire list of Orr’s 10 players.