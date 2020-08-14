'That's Possible:' Top Three Receivers May Eclipse 1,000 Yards

When prompted as to whether or not the Arizona Cardinals' top group of wideouts could potentially each eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving threshold this season, quarterback Kyler Murray was unequivocal in his response.

"For sure," he said. "I definitely think that's possible."

The lack of hesitation is a testament to the group that has been assembled in Arizona. Hopkins' addition via a trade with the Houston Texans in March bolstered a unit that already featured a probable uture Hall of Famer in Fitzgerald and a rising player in Kirk, who has been hampered by injuries across the last two seasons.

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald, who turns 37 on Aug. 31, is still a valuable producer for the Cardinals and is revered for his route-running and ability to not drop passes. Kirk was trending toward breaking out in his second year and improved in every statistical category from his rookie season before lingering ankle issues limited him to 13 games.

The NFL Top 100, a list curated by NFL Network and voted on by players across the league, also recognized the firepower on Arizona's offense. Murray debuted at No. 90, while Fitzgerald at 69 was listed for the 10th year in a row and Hopkins cracked the top 10 at No. 8.

"They're all so talented," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday following the team's third practice of training camp. "There's definitely potential there. I think it just depends how many throws we have. Those are three guys that I think on any team could be a No. 1 type player, even [Fitzgerald] going into Year 17. He is so effective at getting open, so savvy in his route-running, such an intelligent player that he's going to get his catches and get his yards each and every week.

"And we feel like Christian is really an ascending player, was having a really big year and got banged up a little bit last year. And then Hop, his numbers and production speaks for itself. All three guys are very impressive players and if we got into a deal where we're throwing it a bunch, anything could happen. We want to be balanced. We want to just find ways to win games and aren't too worried about throwing it every play. But if it went that way, those are three guys that could definitely put up numbers."

Kirk has been praised several times this offseason for his progression, but he feels as if there is still a lot for him to prove at the NFL level. Success in the pros is dependent upon availability, which Kirk has been unable to consistently produce in two years. He wants to build longevity and craft a dependable reputation.

"I've got to back it up," Kirk said earlier this week. "I've got to go out there and I've got to play the best football that I can play. I believe my offseason, I put myself in the best position to be successful this year. I took it very seriously and can't really talk about what I'm going to do, or what I hope to do. I've just got to go out there and play and make the opportunities when they come toward me. That's just my main goal right now for this season; is just take advantage of all the opportunities and be available."

As for Hopkins, he began the transition into Kingsbury's Air Raid-style offense when training camp commenced Wednesday. Although there are similarities to the college system he ran at Clemson, the learning curve is still steep. It is especially so considering he did not have traditional OTAs and offseason programs due to the coronavirus pandemic, which naturally stunted his development and transition.

Asked when he might start giving Kingsbury tips on what he, personally, likes to run, Hopkins emphasized his main objective is to focus on the fundamentals.

"Right now I'm just learning the offense, trying to go out and master the basics,' Hopkins said prior to the start of practices. "And until I master the basics, I think I really don't have much room to try to implement something I like. I think the offense is great for a receiver, for a skill player. You can actually showcase your skill set in an offense like this. Getting the ball, being able to make plays, so I think they do a good job already of getting playmakers the ball. But, obviously, the conversation with Kliff and I is winning and doing what we have to do to win and whatever that takes."

If that happens, the numbers for all will naturally occur.