Kyler Murray Remains Out: Cardinals Practice Notebook

Offensive lineman Justin Murray was back at practice after the Cardinals designated him for return from injured reserve.

The Arizona Cardinals were still without quarterback Kyler Murray along with receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green during the open section of Thursday's practice.

Green was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, putting his Week 9 status in serious jeopardy.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Murray does not need to practice in order to play, just as long as he gets healthy and mental reps.

But Murray and Hopkins could be game-day decisions.

Arizona also did not have Rashard Lawrence at practice. The second-year nose tackle was limited with a calf injury Wednesday after missing two games.

Practice notes

Justin Murray

Cardinals veteran offensive lineman Justin Murray was designated for return from injured reserve Thursday morning. He joined the team during the open part of practice after initially landing on reserve Oct. 8.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

The Cardinals have three weeks to activate Murray.

Murray is a valuable lineman for the Cardinals' depth and versatility. He can play outside or inside, and he has done both this year.

The Cardinals have not had a healthy offensive line all season, but Murray and center Rodney Hudson getting back into the mix should be a big help.



49ers run game

It seems that no matter which running back suits up for the San Francisco 49ers, they find success. Arizona's next opponent has the third-best rush DVOA in the NFL despite multiple injuries at the position this year.

"It's a really tough scheme to conquer," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after practice. "Kyle (Shanahan) has put some different twists on it with the jets and motions and the slashes. The hardest part for a defense is pre-snap."

Joseph said it will be critical for the Cardinals' defenders to focus on their gaps and assignments, which can be hard to pinpoint with all the pre-snap motions.

He pointed out that his team's eyes will be very important.

Cardinals run defense

Last Thursday, Arizona allowed 151 net rushing yards to Green Bay.

Joseph said that while there were some gap discipline issues, tackling was a major problem.

"We have to commit to it and obviously have some hard downs and tackle better, myself call it better and just get it done," Joseph said. "We can do it."

San Francisco gained 152 net rushing yards in Arizona during Week 5, but the 49ers' leader in rushing yards was quarterback Trey Lance.

Jimmy Garoppolo is back and will start this week. He is not a mobile quarterback, so San Francisco will look a bit differently compared to that last matchup, a 17-10 win for the Cardinals.

Zach Ertz's comfort level

Tight end Zach Ertz said after practice Thursday that his role continues to grow every week while the team works him in gradually.

"I've got to build a lot of trust with these coaches each and every week," Ertz said. "And that's what this sport is about; it's building trust."

Ertz said that the move from Philadelphia has been important for his growth as a person, his adaptability.

"You kind of have to take a step back and kind of submit to things like, 'Hey, you're not gonna know what to do each and every time, you're not gonna have all the answers right away,'" Ertz said.

Wide receivers to step up

In a scenario where Hopkins and Green both don't suit up, the Cardinals will need to shuffle some at wide receiver. Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore would be featured prominently, but Antoine Wesley and Andy Isabella may need to step up as well.

Wesley filled in last week when Hopkins was in and out of the game.

Wesley lined up on the outside opposite of Green. He may need to do that again to keep either Moore or Kirk in the slot.

The Cardinals also protected wide receiver Greg Dortch on their practice squad this week. He was a preseason darling who made some stellar plays against opposing third-string units.

Cardinals quarterback situation affect on defense

Joesph said that it is his unit's job to limit points.

That does not change and there is no heightened intensity due to Murray's availability.

"If it's Kyler or anyone else playing quarterback, it's our job to keep the points to the minimum," Joseph said. "That helps us win. That's our only focus."