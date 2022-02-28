Skip to main content

Kyler Murray, Representation Sent Cardinals 'Detailed Contract Proposal'

Kyler Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement detailing Kyler Murray's desire to stay in Arizona and contract wants.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt released a statement on Monday morning announcing he sent the team a "detailed contract proposal."

Murray is entering his fourth year since getting drafted first overall in 2019. He has one season left on his rookie deal, but the Cardinals can exercise his fifth-year option. 

Burkhardt's statement publicized the wants Murray has for a contract extension, which includes:

  • "Financial protection"
  • Is "in-line with the current QB market," comparing his results to others at his position
  • "Lowers his 2022 salary cap number" to create space for the Cardinals to re-sign key free agents
  • "Represents a real commitment from the organization" 

He followed those details with a bold statement: "Actions speak louder than words in this volatile business."

FMsBPuOWYAEuEVc

Read More

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said Friday during Newsmakers Week on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports that quarterback contracts are complicated and take time. He pointed to lucrative deals signed by quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes that were agreed upon over the summer. 

The Cardinals also have to worry about free agency, which starts March 16, and the NFL Draft ahead of the summer. 

Bidwill said he wants Murray to be the long-term quarterback in the Valley, and Burkhardt stated that the 24-year-old has the same desire for the right deal. 

There has been discourse between Murray and the Cardinals based on the quarterback's leadership skills, according to reports. 

Murray released a statement that he is going to continue to grow and get better. 

Bidwill said he's had good conversations with Murray since then. However, Burkhardt's post includes warning language like "promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business."

The Cardinals don't have to get something done this offseason due to the fifth-year option, but from the statement, it's clear Murray wants a deal sooner rather than later. 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before his game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Kyler Murray, Representation Sent Cardinals 'Detailed Contract Proposal'

By Alex Weiner
8 minutes ago
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals to Play at Mexico's Estadio Azteca in 2022

By Donnie Druin
26 minutes ago
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill on Kliff Kingsbury, Chandler Jones

By Donnie Druin
Feb 26, 2022
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Michael Bidwill: 'We've Got Time' to Deal with Kyler Murray Extension

By Alex Weiner
Feb 25, 2022
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Words Won't Make Kyler Murray Leadership Questions Go Away

By Howard Balzer
Feb 25, 2022
Chandler Jones Titans
News

Cardinals Seldom Used Franchise Tag with Steve Keim as GM; 2022 Options

By Alex Weiner
Feb 24, 2022
© Joe Nicholson
News

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Select Trent McDuffie

By Donnie Druin
Feb 21, 2022
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals WR Coach Shawn Jefferson Speaks About Son Winning Super Bowl, Becoming a Grandfather

By Donnie Druin
Feb 19, 2022