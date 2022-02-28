Kyler Murray, Representation Sent Cardinals 'Detailed Contract Proposal'

Kyler Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement detailing Kyler Murray's desire to stay in Arizona and contract wants.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt released a statement on Monday morning announcing he sent the team a "detailed contract proposal."

Murray is entering his fourth year since getting drafted first overall in 2019. He has one season left on his rookie deal, but the Cardinals can exercise his fifth-year option.

Burkhardt's statement publicized the wants Murray has for a contract extension, which includes:

"Financial protection"

Is "in-line with the current QB market," comparing his results to others at his position

"Lowers his 2022 salary cap number" to create space for the Cardinals to re-sign key free agents

"Represents a real commitment from the organization"

He followed those details with a bold statement: "Actions speak louder than words in this volatile business."

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said Friday during Newsmakers Week on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports that quarterback contracts are complicated and take time. He pointed to lucrative deals signed by quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes that were agreed upon over the summer.

The Cardinals also have to worry about free agency, which starts March 16, and the NFL Draft ahead of the summer.

Bidwill said he wants Murray to be the long-term quarterback in the Valley, and Burkhardt stated that the 24-year-old has the same desire for the right deal.

There has been discourse between Murray and the Cardinals based on the quarterback's leadership skills, according to reports.

Murray released a statement that he is going to continue to grow and get better.

Bidwill said he's had good conversations with Murray since then. However, Burkhardt's post includes warning language like "promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business."

The Cardinals don't have to get something done this offseason due to the fifth-year option, but from the statement, it's clear Murray wants a deal sooner rather than later.