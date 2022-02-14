Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Responds to Critics: 'All of This Nonsense is not What I'm About'

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback fired back at his critics on Monday.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found himself as a constant headliner in the news cycle in the past week after he initially deleted all but two photos from his Instagram page, showing his displeasure with the organization. 

Seemingly everybody offered their two cents on the matter, including the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Patrick Peterson, and Zach Ertz among others. 

Even the Cardinals' social media team hopped in on the fun

On Sunday, ESPN released a report detailing the two sides of the Cardinals-Murray frustrations. 

"Murray, who scrubbed any reference of the Cardinals from his Instagram account recently, is frustrated with the franchise, was embarrassed by the team's 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and thinks he has been made the scapegoat, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

"The Cardinals have their own concerns about Murray, with sources describing the 2019 No. 1 overall pick as self-centered, immature and someone who points fingers. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury is said to be self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives to help Murray, according to sources. 

Read More

"Meanwhile, select veterans on the team hope to reach out to Murrayon how the 24-year-old can better handle adversity, sources said."

On Monday, Murray finally responded to the criticism received over the last week by posting the following message on his social media accounts. 

"I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed and me and to win championships," said Murray.

"All of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

"Love me or hate me, but I'm going to continue to grow and get better." 

Murray is now eligible for an extension after completing his third season with the Cardinals. Arizona has until May 2 to activate his fifth-year option. 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
