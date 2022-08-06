Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to the practice field at State Farm Stadium Saturday after missing time due to COVID-19.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters before practice that if Murray participates, it will be minimally as he works his way back.

Kingsbury first said Monday that the quarterback had tested positive and was dealing with minor symptoms.

"He felt really poor, at some point cold symptoms and all that," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury disclosed Murray took another test Thursday but remained out. Saturday was the five-day mark, which allows Murray to exit the protocol.

In the interim, Murray continued to attend quarterbacks meetings via Zoom.

The head coach showed optimism Murray could return Saturday when he spoke with the media Friday after practice.

Murray has yet to perform in front of fans at State Farm Stadium during training camp.

He sat out the first day of open practices last week due to a sore wrist. Kingsbury said Murray was healthy enough to participate Monday had he not caught COVID-19.

Kingsbury said he will run and lift Saturday to get rolling again.

The Cardinals sat many of their starters Friday after a long week that included multiple injuries.

"We were down a bunch of guys, a lot of the injuries, a lot of things like that," Kingsbury said. "We had those rest days, we're trying to stay consistent, even if we know we're gonna be down bodies, we don't want to put those guys out there for need.

"We want to be fresh for tomorrow when we have our Red and White scrimmage."

Saturday's practice "sold out" of tickets.

The Cardinals have three open practices left after Saturday, from Monday-Wednesday.